"What about the other baby?": Fans slam Tristan Thompson for favoring his son with Khloe Kardashian over Theo

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashians's second child, Tatum, recently celebrated his first birthday. The couple welcomed Tatum on July 28, 2022, via surrogacy. However, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on Khloe while all of this was going on, and Maralee Nichols, a woman he met in 2020 at a party, had claimed that she was pregnant with his child, Theo, during this time.

Without informing Khloe of this, Tristan straightaway filed for a paternity test, which turned out to be positive. Khloe and Tristan broke up following this revelation, and the former reportedly had difficulty connecting with her son due to the entire ordeal.

Recently, Khloe threw a space-themed birthday party for Tatum, and it was also revealed in a recent episode of The Kardashians that Tristan stayed with Khloe and his son for a while after his mother passed away.

Tristan also posted an Instagram post for his son's first birthday, calling him "future king" and "reminder of all of God’s messages." However, fans could not help but notice how Tristan Thompson never posted anything about Theo, who was born in December 2021, and never received a birthday post on Instagram.

Fans called out Tristan for not acknowledging his other child, who was born out of his affair with Maralee Nichols.

Theo is also one-year-old like Tatum as he was born 7 months before him (Image via Instagram)

Fans think Tristan Thompson favors Khloe's son over his child with Maralee

Tristan admitted that Theo was his own son after the paternity test but has not acknowledged the child publicly since then. In March, when Tristan posted a picture of himself with his three children (two with Khloe Kardashian and one with ex-wife Jordan Craig), within hours, Nichols shared a picture of herself alone holding her son, shading him for not meeting Theo.

She also posted a picture of herself with her son on the beach just hours after Khloe threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter with Thompson. Nichols had said at the time,

“Happiness, It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary."

Fans called out Tristan for not treating all of his kids equally and slammed him for never posting pictures of himself with Theo.

Is Tristan being a partial father? (Image via Instagram)

Fans want Tristan to spend more time with Theo (Image via Instagram)

Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with her first child

As seen on The Kardashians series, when Khloe was about to give birth to her first child with Tristan, she was shocked to see a viral video of him ki*sing another girl named Jordan, who was her sister Kylie's best friend. At the time, Khloe broke up with him but let him in the delivery room, when True was born.

They tried to give their relationship a second chance for the sake of their daughter. However, Tristan Thompson once again cheated on her with Nichols, which was also featured on the popular reality show.

Tristan Thompson has not respoded to these accusations of being a partial father.