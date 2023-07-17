“Be careful”: Fans caution Jordyn Woods as she is spotted with Kylie Jenner for the first time since Triston Thompson scandal 

Former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were recently spotted together in Los Angeles, leaving a restaurant together on July 16, 2023. This comes after their very public falling-out in 2019, which shook the Kardashian-Jenner family and their fans alike.

The scandal that led to the breakdown of their once inseparable friendship of nine years happened in February 2019 after news broke out that Jordyn Woods had allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Kylie's sister, Khloé Kardashian.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Kylie Jenner and Jordan Woods were spotted at dinner together in Los Angeles. Photographs show the former best friends in great spirits during their catch-up.

However, the news immediately made fans caution Woods.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted together after four years, and fans are now worried about the former

As soon as photographs of Jenner and Woods spread like wildfire on the internet, many fans who have been witness to the pair's friendship timeline took to social media to warn Jordyn Woods, cautioning her to think before rekindling her friendship.

Many took to Twitter to remind her how quickly the Kardashian family had cut ties with her.

Some netizens also speculated that Kylie Jenner, who has been known for her ability to keep things under wraps for months, could have been doing the same with her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

In general, however, Twitterati seemed skeptical of the two reconnecting.

The infamous Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal that led to Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods falling out

The scandal that led to Kylie and Jordyn's friendship breakdown happened in February 2019, when the latter admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan Thompson at a party. At the time, Thompson was dating Kylie's older sister, Khloé Kardashian.

In the aftermath of the incident, Jordyn initially denied that anything had happened between her and Tristan, but she later came forward during an interview on Jada Smith's Red Table Talk, where she confessed:

"I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan's house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out, he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing."

Khloé Kardashian later took to Twitter to express her emotions about the revelation:

Khloé @khloekardashian Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

Tristan Thompson was also scrutinized for his role in the scandal. Khloé acknowledged his responsibility but emphasized that he was the father of her child and vowed not to publicly address the situation if he did not lie about what happened.