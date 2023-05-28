Who is Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods? Taking a closer look at the Timberwolves star's personal life

One person who holds a special place in the life of Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns is his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. Towns' impressive ability as a centre for the team has made him an adored figure amongst fans both on and off the basketball court.

Towns and Woods first crossed paths several years ago through a mutual friend, and their friendship gradually blossomed into something more. In mid-2020, they officially became a couple, and soon after, they made their relationship public.

Jordyn Woods, who is primarily known as a model, began her journey in the industry at a young age. Signing with the Ford Modelling Agency at the age of six led her on a journey that eventually took her from Los Angeles all the way to Calabasas, where she continued pursuing her modelling career.

Throughout Woods' career, she has graced the pages of prestigious publications like Vogue and been involved in campaigns for renowned brands such as Good American, Kylie Cosmetics, and Express One.

Her popularity soared after she shared Vines with notable personalities like Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner.

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything. So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving. And to you the one and only @jordynwoods , I love you babeEvery day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything. So to those people, I pray and hope you find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving. And to you the one and only @jordynwoods , I love you babe ❤️ Every day you make me so proud to call you my Girl, my Queen, my Rock, my everything.

Speaking of Jenner, Woods, developed a close friendship with the reality TV star through her connection with Smith. She made appearances on popular shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Life of Kylie." In August 2018, she even launched her own clothing line called Secndnture.

In an unfortunate turn of events,Woods got entangled in controversy at the beginning of 2019 due to rumours surrounding her relationship status with basketballer Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. This incident led to a rift between Woods and Jenner, and the status of their friendship remains unclear.

Despite the ups and downs, the couple have remained strong for over two years now. Woods frequently shares snapshots of their time together at Timberwolves games, showcasing their love and mutual admiration.

Karl-Anthony Towns controversy: A fiery feud with Joel Embiid

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid

In a highly publicised NBA controversy, Karl-Anthony Towns became entangled in a fierce feud with Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star. The drama unfolded during a game in the 2018–2019 season, escalating into a physical altercation that resulted in their ejection.

The feud spilled over onto social media, with Towns and Embiid exchanging insults and challenging each other's skills, captivating fans and the basketball community with their intense rivalry.

This controversy serves as a reminder of the competitive nature and emotions that can erupt on the court, leaving a lasting impact on both players and the league.

As Karl-Anthony Towns continues to excel on the basketball court, Jordyn Woods remains a significant presence in his life.

