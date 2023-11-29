What is a Kuato? Rick and Morty season 7 pays homage to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Total Recall

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 was a peculiar one, titled "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer." It is one of the strangest episodes of the season, centering around an odd homage to a classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film. The plot of the episode revolves around Rick, Morty, and Summer as they get into a little sticky situation.

Morty finds himself fused to Summer's stomach and becomes a Kuato. A clear allusion to Kutao from Total Recall can be seen in Kuato Morty in this case. Marshall Bell performed the role of Kuato, a humanoid mutant linked to his brother George's abdomen, in the 1990 science fiction classic Total Recall.

Rick and Morty season 7 ”Open Your Mind”

Following their accidental immersion in a pool using one of Rick's devices, Morty and Summer undergo a transformation and emerge with a mutated Morty linked to Summer's belly. Morty has turned into a Kuato, as Rick points out excitedly.

While he may not be the most well-known science fiction character, Kuato is undoubtedly one of the most well-liked characters from Arnold Schwarzenegger's sci-fi masterpiece Total Recall from 1990.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Douglas Quaid in the dystopian science fiction film directed by Paul Verhoeven. Douglas Quaid is a construction worker who lives in the year 2084 and dreams of visiting the colonized planet Mars.

Quaid discovers, upon his arrival, that colonial Mars is a capitalist hellscape where the wealthy oppress the impoverished and deny them access to air. The inhabitants of Mars experience some unsettling transformations as a result.

In the film, when Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character Quaid visits a gang of mutant rebels, he encounters Kuato, the little mutant commander with telepathic abilities. One of the most intriguing images from the movie is this character, who is affixed to his brother George's stomach.

Kuato is both a fallen angel and an unlikely hero in Total Recall. He contributes to the idea of terraforming the entire planet Mars, utilizing antiquated alien technology in order to liberate it. But he is later killed by hostile forces.

There are several distinct Kuatos throughout Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7, and the phrase "Open your mind" is one that's repeated by them. These Kuatos are limited to speaking those three famous words.

Even when Morty turns into one, all he can say after becoming Summer's Kuato in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 7 is, "Open your mind." Towards the middle of the episode, Summer discovers "Kuats," a nightclub populated by individuals much like her, where they are treated like VIPs.

Unfortunately, it appears that the nightclub is a ruse. In reality, the club's owner was killing its original hosts while gathering Kuatos to sell to the highest bidder. After Summer saves herself, Rick appears, and they go on a mission to save Kuato Morty.

Timed for a last-minute showdown, they discover in the process that it was a Kuato who was making all the decisions. But if you've seen Total Recall previously, you wouldn't be shocked to learn that a Kuato was in charge from the beginning.

Rick and Morty season 7 Total Recall

There have been several more instances in Rick and Morty where the movie Total Recall has been mentioned. The title of season 2 episode 4 was "Total Rickall", which obviously alludes to the science fiction movie. The sole resemblance between the episode's plot and that of the movie is their shared focus on artificial memories placed in the body.

Additionally, Rick C-137 and Rick Prime engage in combat in the recently released Rick and Morty Season 7 episode 5. A gun-wielding Kuato Rick Prime shoots Evil Morty during their fight, emerging from the antagonist's guts.

The incorporation of Kuato in "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer," however, honors Total Recall explicitly. The episode serves as a superior parody of Total Recall because of its several allusions to the movie, which indicate that it is a direct tribute to the movie.

Rick and Morty season 7 drops new episodes on Sundays on Adult Swim. International viewers may catch all seasons and episodes of the series, including season 7, on Netflix.