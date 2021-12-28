What did Lindsay Ellis do? Raya tweet and Omelas meaning explored as film critic quits YouTube 

Content creator Lindsay Ellis is quitting YouTube. The film critic took to her Twitter account today announcing her departure. Followers state that she stopped posting on the platform after being endlessly harassed for an older tweet.

In March this year, the YouTuber became a victim of cancel culture. This comes after she claimed that the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” was a dupe of the movie “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Netizens were quick to attack Lindsay Ellis' opinion on Twitter. Many stated that Avatar itself was inspired by Easter culture. Following that, Avatar became a masterpiece which galvanized stories with eastern elements.

Other followers also pointed out that Avatar’s writers were white, while the competing movie Raya had a team of Asian writers.

What does Lindsay Ellis’ “Omelas” reference mean?

Following the film critic and author’s departure from YouTube, the 37-year-old created a Patreon account where she will continue posting her film essays.

The first post uploaded today reads- “Walking away from Omelas.” It seems like Ellis is referring to the philosophical fiction titled “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas.” In the 1973 piece written by Ursula K. Le Guin, the author depicts a summer festival in the utopian city of Omelas.

The prosperity of Omelas depends on the ceaseless misery of a single child. It seems like Lindsay Ellis finds herself to be the perpetually tortured child in the day of “cancel culture.”

Many of her fans were upset to see the YouTuber quit as followers found her online ostracization unjust.

2006 Time Person Of The Year @Zennistrad I have mixed feelings on Lindsay Ellis and the various things she's said, but it's honestly a crime that Doug Walker has been rehabilitated by irony poisoned Twitter Zoomers while she's been pushed to quit I have mixed feelings on Lindsay Ellis and the various things she's said, but it's honestly a crime that Doug Walker has been rehabilitated by irony poisoned Twitter Zoomers while she's been pushed to quit

the man downstairs @ThManDownstairs Lindsay Ellis @thelindsayellis Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 Lindsay Ellis was hugely responsible for changing the youtube sphere and making video essays less "dude yells at screen" and more of an intelligent form of entertainment in the longform. Aside from that, she also did some killer writing. We've lost a titan today. twitter.com/thelindsayelli… Lindsay Ellis was hugely responsible for changing the youtube sphere and making video essays less "dude yells at screen" and more of an intelligent form of entertainment in the longform. Aside from that, she also did some killer writing. We've lost a titan today. twitter.com/thelindsayelli…

Kevin @scribblesscript The whole Lindsay Ellis thing is a great reminder that we need to admit cancel culture DOES exist. It just only functions against people without power to begin with, usually on the left. We're tearing each other apart out of performative righteousness and it's hurting people. The whole Lindsay Ellis thing is a great reminder that we need to admit cancel culture DOES exist. It just only functions against people without power to begin with, usually on the left. We're tearing each other apart out of performative righteousness and it's hurting people.

M. G. Craig 🎄 @MGCraig_ Lindsay Ellis @thelindsayellis Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 Want to make it abundantly clear that if you are the kind of person who pushed/wanted Lindsay Ellis off the platform you are not my friend and I do not like you. We’re losing a real one today thanks to the insidious bad faith of a vocal minority. Best of luck to her twitter.com/thelindsayelli… Want to make it abundantly clear that if you are the kind of person who pushed/wanted Lindsay Ellis off the platform you are not my friend and I do not like you. We’re losing a real one today thanks to the insidious bad faith of a vocal minority. Best of luck to her twitter.com/thelindsayelli…

Much love to you, twitter.com/thelindsayelli… Lindsay Ellis @thelindsayellis Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 Goodbye. patreon.com/posts/60406124 I’ve never been even a fraction as well-known as Lindsay, but ALL of this paragraph resonated with me. I miss the creative aspects, but I will never miss the backstabbing and scrutiny that life it brings to everything you say and do.Much love to you, @thelindsayellis I’ve never been even a fraction as well-known as Lindsay, but ALL of this paragraph resonated with me. I miss the creative aspects, but I will never miss the backstabbing and scrutiny that life it brings to everything you say and do. Much love to you, @thelindsayellis twitter.com/thelindsayelli… https://t.co/CmJKdYzJk5

Breana Williams @ Looking 4 story revisionist work @breanimator Lindsay Ellis leaving the video essay sphere is incredibly disappointing. Because we continue to see the so many white men get away with the wildest takes and continue to profit and nothing happens. J*n Tron and pr*Jared are literally still making content ....... Lindsay Ellis leaving the video essay sphere is incredibly disappointing. Because we continue to see the so many white men get away with the wildest takes and continue to profit and nothing happens. J*n Tron and pr*Jared are literally still making content .......

Princess Weekes @WeekesPrincess @thelindsayellis I would not be where I am without you. You have always believed in me and been a friend when I needed one. I regret not doing more for you when I should have. But I am forever grateful for you being in my life. Always ♥️ @thelindsayellis I would not be where I am without you. You have always believed in me and been a friend when I needed one. I regret not doing more for you when I should have. But I am forever grateful for you being in my life. Always ♥️

psychosociologist ☭ @goatmonty lindsay ellis "drama" is a good example of how someone being harassed online can express how much it affects them mentally and will never be believed, because they are not in an "oppressed-enough" demographic to lend sympathy towards. kinda sickening lindsay ellis "drama" is a good example of how someone being harassed online can express how much it affects them mentally and will never be believed, because they are not in an "oppressed-enough" demographic to lend sympathy towards. kinda sickening

Ashley Lynch™ ✂️🎬❄️ @ashleylynch The absolute worst people who will never do anything of worth brushing the dust from their hands and congratulating themselves for driving Lindsay Ellis away. Social media is a cancer of the soul. The absolute worst people who will never do anything of worth brushing the dust from their hands and congratulating themselves for driving Lindsay Ellis away. Social media is a cancer of the soul.

Lindsay Ellis had amassed over 1.19 million subscribers on her YouTube channel at the time of writing this article. Her last video was uploaded two months ago and was titled “Love Never Dies: A Magnificent Musical Trashfire Sequel to Phantom of the Opera.”

She authored her own book as well, which was titled Axiom’s End. Her debut novel was published in July 2020 which won her the title of being a New York Times Best Seller.

The former YouTuber received her Bachelor’s in Arts film studies degree from New York University. She graduated from USC School of Cinematic Arts in 2011, where she did her MFA.

Prior to becoming a YouTuber, the film critic worked with The Nostalgia Chick, a production company.

