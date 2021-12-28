What did Lindsay Ellis do? Raya tweet and Omelas meaning explored as film critic quits YouTube 

Content creator Lindsay Ellis is quitting YouTube. The film critic took to her Twitter account today announcing her departure. Followers state that she stopped posting on the platform after being endlessly harassed for an older tweet.
In March this year, the YouTuber became a victim of cancel culture. This comes after she claimed that the movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” was a dupe of the movie “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Netizens were quick to attack Lindsay Ellis' opinion on Twitter. Many stated that Avatar itself was inspired by Easter culture. Following that, Avatar became a masterpiece which galvanized stories with eastern elements.
Other followers also pointed out that Avatar’s writers were white, while the competing movie Raya had a team of Asian writers.
What does Lindsay Ellis’ “Omelas” reference mean?
Following the film critic and author’s departure from YouTube, the 37-year-old created a Patreon account where she will continue posting her film essays.
The first post uploaded today reads- “Walking away from Omelas.” It seems like Ellis is referring to the philosophical fiction titled “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas.” In the 1973 piece written by Ursula K. Le Guin, the author depicts a summer festival in the utopian city of Omelas.
The prosperity of Omelas depends on the ceaseless misery of a single child. It seems like Lindsay Ellis finds herself to be the perpetually tortured child in the day of “cancel culture.”
Many of her fans were upset to see the YouTuber quit as followers found her online ostracization unjust.
A few tweets regarding her recent departure read:
Lindsay Ellis had amassed over 1.19 million subscribers on her YouTube channel at the time of writing this article. Her last video was uploaded two months ago and was titled “Love Never Dies: A Magnificent Musical Trashfire Sequel to Phantom of the Opera.”
She authored her own book as well, which was titled Axiom’s End. Her debut novel was published in July 2020 which won her the title of being a New York Times Best Seller.
The former YouTuber received her Bachelor’s in Arts film studies degree from New York University. She graduated from USC School of Cinematic Arts in 2011, where she did her MFA.
Prior to becoming a YouTuber, the film critic worked with The Nostalgia Chick, a production company.