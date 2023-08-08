What is Luis Colon's job? The Amazing Race alum set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA season 2 is returning with a bang on August 10, 2023. Building on the success of the last year's country-based spinoffs, the show promises to be a thrilling competition.

Bringing together alumni from various CBS reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. One such contender is firefighter Luis Colon, who is set to capture hearts on The Challenge USA.

The Challenge USA upcoming season's press release reads:

"The 18 CBS reality titans from BIG BROTHER, SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE are shocked to learn that they will be competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV’s THE CHALLENGE, and host TJ Lavin introduces a new twist that will put multiple players at risk at the first elimination, on part one of the two-part THE CHALLENGE: USA premiere."

The Challenge USA season 2 cast member Luis Colon has been a firefighter for 12 years

Just last fall, viewers were introduced to Luis Colon when he teamed up with his wife, Michelle Burgos, for the adventure of a lifetime on The Amazing Race season 34. As a firefighter, Luis has faced high-pressure situations daily, but little did he know that the show would have pushed him to his limits in entirely new ways.

Their journey began with a rocky start as they struggled to find their footing in the fast-paced The Amazing Race. Yet, despite the initial setbacks, Luis and Michelle demonstrated unwavering determination and a positive attitude, even in the face of adversity.

Their mutual trust and love for each other served as the foundation for their journey, propelling them forward through every challenge that came their way, which is why they were termed "the crazy couple."

Luis and Michelle were raised in Florida and met each other 12 years ago. The couple got married six years ago. During their wedding, Luis surprised her by impersonating “Pitbull for two songs.”

In season 34, they took up new challenges and tasks. However, they made it clear they were looking to “enjoy their experience” and have fun along the way while hoping to “bring some money home.”

As the season approached its nail-biting finale, Luis and Michelle faced their toughest challenge yet. Going head-to-head with fan-favorite team Derek and Claire, they knew that every second counted.

The final task, a high-stakes memory puzzle, played to their weaknesses, but it was their never-give-up attitude that kept them in the race.

In a heart-pounding finish, Luis and Michelle secured a third-place finish. While they narrowly missed the top spot, they left the competition with their heads held high, knowing they had given it their all as seen by the viewers.

Having conquered The Amazing Race, Luis Colon is now ready to take on The Challenge USA season 2. Returning to the reality TV saga, this firefighter brings with him a unique set of skills and a fire to prove himself against formidable opponents from various reality shows.

For the initial three weeks, The Challenge USA season 2 will be airing two nights a week to give fans an extra dose of excitement. Mark your calendars for Thursdays at 10 pm and Sundays at 9 pm ET.

However, starting from Thursday, August 31, the show will scale back to one episode per week in the Thursday slot until the season finale.