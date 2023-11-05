What did Macklemore say about Palestine? Ethnicity explored as Rapper makes a surprise appearance at a rally in Washington

Seattle-based rapper Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, professionally known as Macklemore, spoke at a pro-Palestine rally near Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, November 4. Thousands of protesters showed up in DC to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and the rapper addressed the crowd as he said:

“First and foremost, that is absolutely beautiful to observe today.”

Expand Tweet

He revealed that he did not expect to speak on the microphone, reasoning that there were thousands of other people at the demonstration who were more qualified than him to speak about the ongoing conflict. However, he continued:

“They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex to say something, right? To be silent in this moment. In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back and I have done some research, and I’m teachable, I don’t know enough but I know enough that this is a genocide.”

Macklemore, who is of mixed Irish, French-Canadian, Swiss, German, and English descent from both his maternal and paternal grandparents' sides, seemingly earned the crowd's support and encouragement, as they cheered him on after his speech.

"It is absolutely unfathomable" - Macklemore earlier shed light on the ongoing conflict

The Thrift Shop hitmaker first expressed his support for Palestinians through an Instagram post on October 20. He mentioned that while he was scared, he was unable to keep his silence any longer and expressed that he condemned the murder of humans in general.

Macklemore shared his sympathy for the Israelis who lost their loved ones in the October 7 incident and said:

"As a father I cannot imagine if one my kids was at that festival, or was still missing after being kidnapped. It is absolutely unfathomable."

Macklemore then opined that the killing of innocent people as an act of retaliation to punish another community is not the ideal answer, adding that this was why he extended his support to the people around the globe who had been calling for a ceasefire.

Macklemore posted videos from the rally organized by the civil rights group ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) on Saturday on his Instagram stories. This demonstration was reportedly the largest pro-Palestine rally to ever take place in U.S. history, as per Peoples Dispatch. ANSWER's official website stated:

"Now is the time to stand with the besieged people of Palestine! Gaza is being bombed by the hour. Its people are denied food. water, and electricity by Israel. Tens of thousands more people are likely to die. We must ACT!"

Expand Tweet

At Saturday's rally, the protesters chanted slogans and reportedly blamed President Biden and other American politicians for genocide. Many speakers took a jibe at Biden and his pledge to send $14 billion in aid to Israel, as per the New York Post. A spokesperson for the U.S. Palestine Community Network's Chicago Chapter criticized Biden and accused him of dehumanizing Palestinians.

Attendees also reportedly protested against the deaths of nearly 9,000 people in Gaza caused by airstrikes.