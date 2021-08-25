What is Maitland Ward's net worth? OnlyFans star raking in big bucks despite October ban 

Actress Maitland Ward, known for her role in Boy Meets World, revealed the income she makes on OnlyFans, the adult entertainment platform. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi today in Beverly Hills, California, where she claimed business was booming.

Although OnlyFans recently announced a ban on certain explicit content, Maitland Ward mentioned that it would not stand as a problem for her. She declared that she pulls in a lot of money through the subscriber-only platform.

While speaking to TMZ, she said:

“I get six figures a month from OnlyFans, and continuously.”

The actress added that she was bringing in more money than ever due to the ongoing pandemic and people being stuck at home. Maitland Ward said:

“It has been absolutely amazing. I have amazing fans that have just shown up. It’s a time where we were alone and stressed and everything. That’s a time when you need to connect and get off."

How old is Maitland Ward and what is her net worth?

The California-native is estimated to be worth $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 44-year-old actress entered Hollywood in 1994, where she starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, a soap opera. She rose to fame after playing Rachel McGuire in the Boy Meets World TV series.

Maitland Ward in Boy Meets World (Image via Cinema Blend)

The actress has also starred in Interlocked: Thrilled to Death and White Chicks. She appeared in several TV shows, including USA High, Home Improvement, Out of Practice and Rules of Engagement as well.

Maitland Ward was also awarded the #1 adult content creator on Patreon in 2018. She claimed success after cosplaying at conventions and social media events. Her career in adult entertainment started in 2019, the same year she was also nominated for two Adult Video News Awards.

Maitland Ward responds to new OnlyFans ban

The adult actress labeled OnlyFans as “cowardly” after it announced that it would be banning s*xual content on the platform. OnlyFans had become a major source of income for several people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The new ban, which will be in effect from October, has also led to many s*x workers losing their livelihoods.

Commenting on the new ban, Maitland Ward said:

“S*x workers are looking at other platforms and they should, but I think right now they should just wait and see what happens.”

She continued:

“OnlyFans gave in to a lot of pressure from big banks. It was a cowardly move and I think they will regret it significantly.”

In the midst of the new ban enfolding, American rapper Tyga announced that he is opening his own adult content platform known as Myystar, which will be an invite-only platform similar to OnlyFans.

