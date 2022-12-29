What is Marilee Fiebig's nationality and ethnicity? All about TJ Holmes' wife as GMA host files for divorce amid Amy Robach scandal

American journalist TJ Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig amidst his ongoing alleged romance with colleague Amy Robach.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old personality filed papers on December 28 in New York City, ending almost 13 years of marriage.

Marilee Fiebig, who has American and Congolese roots, married TJ Holmes in March 2010. They subsequently became parents to a daughter named Sabine in January 2013.

In November 2022, Holmes and Robach made headlines for their alleged affair after pictures of the duo spending time together and getting cozy went viral over the internet.

All you need to know about TJ Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig

Born on October 27, 1977, Marilee Fiebig is an immigration lawyer. She is a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo and her family moved to the United States when she was five years old. She grew up alongside two siblings, Jason and Chantale.

The lawyer is the daughter of Pauline and William, who first met each other when the latter went to Congo on a mission with the Peace Corps.

Marilee Fiebig graduated from the University of Michigan after completing high school. She later attended Vanderbilt Law School to pursue law.

TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebig first met in 2009 and soon began dating. They tied the knot in a private wedding on March 1, 2010, among friends and family in Memphis, Tennessee. The duo welcomed their first and only child, Sabine, in January 2013.

Marilee used to work as the general counsel and Vice President of Operations for Wilhelmina. In 2014, she switched her job to an Immigration Associate Attorney at LLP, Del Rey, Fragonem, Bernsen, and Loewy.

She is also the Chief of Staff at Rock Nation while working as an experienced lawyer and business executive at the international organization Save the Children.

In March 2020, Holmes celebrated his 10-year anniversary with Marilee Fiebig and put up a Facebook post as well, wherein he playfully joked about her putting up with him in their marriage.

“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed."

As for TJ Holmes and Amy Robach's alleged affair, a source told Page Six that Fiebig was "blindsided" by the former's relationship with the latter. Another source revealed that Marilee and TJ were trying to make things work and celebrated the latter's birthday when the news of his alleged affair broke out.

Things between Holmes and Robach allegedly turned romantic after they started training for the New York City Half Marathon together in March 2022.

