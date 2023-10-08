What did Mark Ruffalo say about Donald Trump? Actor trends on X as he blasts former US President

Mark Ruffalo slammed the former President of the United States, Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) on October 5, 2023, calling him an “enemy of America.” The actor was responding to an audio piece by The New York Times that was published in the Opening Shorts segment. The piece was titled "Now Is The Time To Pay Attention to Trump's Violent Language." It had editor Alex Kingsbury explore how Trump's trait of not mincing his words and "escalated violent speech" can harm the nation.

Ruffalo tweeted about the audio clip saying, "F*ing finally. Media starts to wake up." His words have garnered him a lot of attention, and the actor got both backlash and support from netizens online.

Mark Ruffalo talks about Donald Trump's violent language

The renowned Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo, who played the role of Bruce Banner/Ther Hulk in the movie series recently went after Donald Trump. The latter, who is also a businessman, announced his Presidential Candidacy on November 15, 2022.

Trump's campaign would be his non-consecutive second presidential term in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as per the Washington Examiner. He took to X to talk about the New York Times audio post on October 5, per BBC.

The Opinion Shorts audio article addressed Trump's tendency to use violent speech in order to influence his supporters, as reported by The Hill.

Mark Ruffalo posted the audio article of the media outlet with the caption:

"F-ing finally. Media starts to wake up… Presidential contender is calling for Americans to kill and harm Americans. Let that sink in. Enemy of America from within."

He added that Trump felt that it was “deeply problematic for American democracy” if voters and Republican politicians ignored and became exhausted by Trump’s language.

As per USA Today, Mark Ruffalo's opinion followed Donald Trump's statement to the California Republicans about violence against shoplifters.

"We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store," Trump had said.

The actor's comments caught great applause from members of his party inside the Anaheim convention and he shouted “shot” again for emphasis.

Ruffalo's words about former President Trump started going viral on the internet, with people saying that they completely agreed with what he had said. Soon, he began trending on the social media platform with the tweet getting over 144.1k views and over 3k likes.

However, there were people who didn't think Ruffalo's opinions should be taken into consideration. They said that one of the "saddest aspects" of society was the fact that people were "propping up actors as thought leaders."

Donald Trump is currently facing seven lawsuits, including four criminal indictments in which he has denied any wrongdoing.

Other instances of Mark Ruffalo criticizing Donald Trump

Last week, Mark Ruffalo took to X, to celebrate New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's ruling. It had proved Donald Trump committed fraud for several years while growing the Trump Organization, as per the Washington Examiner.

Mark tweeted on September 27, 2023, that the former President was a fraud "in totality" and even went on to call Trump a "scam artist."

"He steals from the public, his workers who have not been paid, the students of his “university”, his lawyers, his associates and business partners, and now his followers in donations that he pockets," Ruffalo wrote on the platform.

Ruffalo urged his fans to not support the politician who is currently campaigning for the Republican nomination for president for a second term.

"If you have any sense at all you will beware Donald Trump. You mean only to him, what he can take you for," the actor said.

In 2020, the actor told Sky News the world should “consider my president public enemy number one.” during Trump's time as the 45th President of the United States.

A year later, Trump's presidential duration was over and Mark Ruffalo took to X to say, "The golden toilet presidency is over," as per USA Today.