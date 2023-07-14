What did Matteo Bocelli say about the ongoing Kardashian feud? Andrea Bocelli's son called it "quite funny"

Matteo Bocelli is taking no one’s side in the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight, hoping the sisters will resolve the feud soon. Kourtney Kardashian feels that Kim used her Dolce-inspired wedding as a business opportunity and stole many looks from the same for a fashion event with the world-renowned brand.

Kim, on the other hand, refused the allegations and went so far as to point out that she got married in Italy before Kourtney and hired Andrea Bocelli as a performer, who also sang in the latter’s nuptials. Matteo Bocelli, who performed alongside his father at Kourtney’s wedding, said in an interview with People that he hopes to work with the Kardashians after their "funny feud," adding to which he mentioned:

"It's quite funny to think that two sisters were arguing because of my father and his performance. As my father said, for other weddings, I'll be available, I'll be free and I'll be super happy."

Matteo understands that "stupid" and "more serious" arguments do take place between siblings, but at the end of the day, they "love each other," calling it the most important thing. He is rooting for the fight to end soon and said:

"Arguments also help you to grow and understand that we're here to share things. Life, I think, has to be about sharing because without sharing, you don't even appreciate the things you get."

He thinks it is important to have people around so that we can share meaningful things with them and are not left “alone at the end of the day.”

Matteo Bocelli bonded with Kris at Kourtney's wedding

In his interview, Matteo Bocelli revealed that he was "very proud" of taking part in Travis and Kourtney’s wedding and that he connected with Kris at various events. He was appreciated by Kris and confessed that "more than the daughters, I'm loved by the moms."

He was also proud that his father, Andrea Bocelli, was invited to both weddings. Matteo confessed that he does not watch the show but added:

"I had the pleasure to meet all the family, and they're very lovely people."

Andrea himself has stayed neutral in the feud, as posted on his Instagram story last week, and asked the family to hire his son and him for more gigs. In the interview, Matteo explained:

"As my father said, for other weddings, I'll be available, I'll be free and I'll be super happy."

He also hopes that the Kardashian family will come to one of his concerts on the upcoming world tour.

Matteo Bocelli made his stage debut at the age of 18

25-year-old Matteo Bocelli is an upcoming musical star who has performed on his father’s album Sì. He often performs on stage with Andrea, and he sang the track Ven a Mi with him. Matteo and Andrea’s single Fall on Me was used for the ending credits for the Disney film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.

Matteo started to sing as a child, and by the age of six, he had started to learn the piano. He was just 18 when he made his stage debut with Leo Nucci and Sumi Jo and graduated from the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany.

Matteo Bocelli will release his self-titled debut album on September 22, 2023. It will include a mix of songs in English and Italian, working alongside Jesse Shatkin, Stuart Crichton, and Matthew Sheeran.

