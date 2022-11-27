What is Mattia Casieri Alborghetti’s job? Meet Written in the Stars contestant from London

Written in the Stars is set to feature a social influencer from Brescia, Italy. Mattia Casieri Alborghetti was born on November 6, 1990, attributing him with Scorpio as his zodiac sign. He describes himself as cheerful, carefree, outspoken, and even stubborn. In a lot of ways, he’s a typical Scorpio.

The Discovery+ show will help single people find the love of their lives with the help of astrology. Joining them are three renowned astrologers who have found matches for each contestant.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

Mattia Casieri Alborghetti, Italian social media influencer is set to appear on Written in the Stars

Born in Italy, Mattia is a plant lover and a believer in astrology. He works as a Sales Assistant at Versace and is a well-known social media influencer. Before working at Versace, he worked with Calvin Klein as a Visual merchandiser.

He likes to describe himself as “not easy to manage, occasionally cheerful and carefree” and who can sometimes be aggressive. In an interview with DailyNews24 in 2017, he talked about being stubborn and outspoken “to the point of being unpleasant.”

He added:

"Genuineness, humility, and sincerity are the characteristics that best reflect me and that I look for more, in others."

The Written in the Stars contestant doesn't believe that being a blogger is a job description and that anyone who uses social media to share parts of their lives is a blogger. Mattia often uses social media to advertise his work and collaborate with brands.

He said:

"Mainly on my blog I post my selfies, but I hope people go beyond the aesthetic side, for me it's a sort of diary, I like the idea of collecting small moments of my everyday life."

Mattia stated that while he doesn’t have any passions, he is a travel and music enthusiast and remains interested in learning about different cultures and realities.

While the upcoming Written in the Stars contestant is not well-known in the United States of America, he previously appeared on the Spanish show, Women and Men and Vice Versa.

More about the show

Written in the Stars is set to help people find love by using the ancient method of astrology. The show will be hosted by BBC Radio1’s Clara Amfo who will be joined by three renowned astrologers, Colin Bedell, Michele Knight, and Francesca Oddie.

In the trailer for the show, Bedell said:

"People are really longing for meaning. The beauty of astrology is it points people back to what they know to be true about themselves."

Michele has been an astrologer for decades and stated that the popularity of the craft “gladdens” her heart. The astrologer said that it’s a powerful tool for self-discovery.

Francesca compared it to a cheat sheet in the Written in the Stars trailer, further adding that modern astrology and a search for meaning have bloomed. The experts went through numerous birth charts to find a suitable match for these singles so they can be in relationships that have passion, connection, and loyalty.

Tune in to see who is matched with who when Written in the Stars airs on November 27 on Discovery+.

