What time will Written in the Stars season 1 premiere on Disney+? Release date, format, and more details explored

Disney+ will soon air a new dating show, Written in the Stars, where the singles will be matched together based on their birth chart. The show's first season will air at 3 am ET on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The synopsis of Written in the Stars reads:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers.”

In this social experiment, 12 single strangers will represent one of the 12 zodiac signs. These strangers will arrive in Greece to find their love with the help of astrology experts.

12 strangers search for love in Written in the Stars season 1

On Written in the Stars, 12 single strangers searching for love will arrive at a villa in Porto Heli, Greece, to find that they’ve been matched with another based on their birth chart. The show will air 10 episodes “full of emotions.”

As described by VICE, Written in the Stars is like Love island meets Married At First Sight, but with horoscopes. BBC Radio 1 DJ and presenter Clara Amfo will host the show’s first season. Speaking about hosting the new show, Clara told POPSUGAR:

“I remember thinking, this is the dating show for me. I do believe in astrology, it’s so ingrained in our culture now. I once heard that Jennifer Lopez held casting for dancers and specifically said no Virgos. I don’t think I’d go that far, though!”

Clara also believes that Written In The Stars could be the perfect answer to modern dating, where “we’ve become a product.” She also believes that since people have lost “patience” to form an intimate connection, the show can give them new hope of finding love.

Amfo even believes that it’s the right time to air the show as “we’re at a point in culture where [astrology] is more accepted” now than it was six or seven years ago.

Three astrologers — Michele Knight, Francesca Oddie, and Colin Bedell — who all specialize in birth charts and astrology, will pair the singles using only their star charts. For Michele Knight, astrology is no joke, and the idea of the show is no gimmick. She told Vice:

“My mother was a psychic and I grew up in a magical household,” she says. “It changed my life, it saved my life, it transformed my life. I had a very traumatic childhood and I 100 percent believe that astrology guided me. My birth chart was the parents that weren’t there for me – it really is that deep.”

To assess their compatibility, the participants will compete in various challenges. Once paired, the six couples will share a home for the length of a lunar cycle (around 29.5 days). No participants will be eliminated from the show.

There will also be no winners or losers on the show. But contestants can exit the show if they don’t feel any connection with their partners or are replaced.

The 12 contestants in search of love are:

Jocelyn Mahagan Taylor ann Regan Ashley Tamuno Mattia Casieri Alborghetti David ‘Temps’ Templer LIAT James L. Jackson Toby Olubi OLY Jack Rees Kayleigh Fay Kelly Rian Callum McClean

Tune in on Disney+ on Sunday to watch the new season of Written in the Stars.

