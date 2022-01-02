What is Max Julien's net worth? Career explored as 'The Mack' star passes away at 88

The first day of 2022 bought some bad news as Max Julien passed away. The actor's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Julien’s PR team said his wife found him dead on the morning of January 1, his birthday. Their statement mentions,

“During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of a rare ‘man among men’.”

The news was first unveiled by comic book writer and film producer David F. Walker, who paid tribute to the One on One actor on Instagram.

Max Julien’s net worth and career in the entertainment industry

Max Julien takes a liking to one of his girls in a scene from the film 'The Mack', 1973 (Image via American International Pictures/Getty Images)

Max Julien was a popular actor, sculptor, and clothes designer. His first debut film was The Black Klansman, released in 1966, where he played the role of Raymond.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Psych-Out star’s net worth was estimated to be around $400,000. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he earned a lot of wealth from his appearance in films and television series.

Born in 1933, he was mostly known for his performance as Goldie in the 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack. He played the role of an ex-con who became a pimp in Oakland after being released from prison.

The Mack was praised for being one of the best films in the blaxploitation genre. Director Quentin Tarantino called himself a fan of the film and wrote,

“Even including its flaws, The Mack is the best and most memorable crime picture of the whole blaxploitation genre.”

Before The Mack, Max played the role of Elwood in Psych-Out in 1968, directed by Richard Rush. Julien and Rush collaborated again in Getting Straight, released in 1970. Distributed by Columbia Pictures, it was one of the biggest hits of 1970.

Apart from being an actor, Julien wrote and directed a documentary called Trestevre. He was also the writer and co-producer of the 1973 blaxploitation film Cleopatra Jones with Tamara Dobson in the lead role.

He made guest appearances on several TV shows like One on One, The Mod Squad, and The Bold Ones: The Protectors.

Netizens pay tribute to Max Julien on Twitter

Max Julien had been active in the entertainment industry since 1966 and his performances were appreciated by everyone. The public and other popular personalities paid tribute to the actor when the news went viral on the internet.

Ed Gordon @EdLGordon Actor Max Julien has died. Best known as Goldie in The Mack, he also wrote the screenplay for and co-produced another “blaxploitation” classic, Cleopatra Jones. He attended Howard University. RIP Actor Max Julien has died. Best known as Goldie in The Mack, he also wrote the screenplay for and co-produced another “blaxploitation” classic, Cleopatra Jones. He attended Howard University. RIP https://t.co/mTiPhvBu1Y

🪄Weirdo -Heals💙✨🐚🦄🔮 @welovetry RIP Max Julien 🕊🙏🏾🙏🏾 OG passed away on his birthday Jan. 1, 1944 - Jan. 1, 2022 RIP Max Julien 🕊🙏🏾🙏🏾 OG passed away on his birthday Jan. 1, 1944 - Jan. 1, 2022 https://t.co/DydqsxNskf

Fidel the Funky Homosapien @elelcoolche One of hip-hop’s greatest samples, Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” and the scene in ‘The Mack’ it was used in. Might shock you haha. RIP Max Julien. One of hip-hop’s greatest samples, Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” and the scene in ‘The Mack’ it was used in. Might shock you haha. RIP Max Julien. https://t.co/KRwYvYYsvN

The Washington, D.C. native is survived by his wife, Arabella Chavers. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and were residents of Los Angeles.

Also Read Article Continues below

May the actor’s soul rest in peace.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan