What is the meaning of Gabbie Hanna’s neck tattoo? Influencer announces laser removal and gives mental health update

Gabbie Hanna has given fans a mental health update this Thanksgiving week and announced the laser removal of her tattoos.

She got her neck tattooed in featuring bugs in June 2022, a move she found great comfort in despite receiving negative feedback from fans. This week, Gabbie shared her mental health struggles and things she has been going through in life via a few videos and TikTok live. One of the videos showed her in the "process of getting all (her) tattoos removed."

Gabbie Hanna reveals how she thought her tattoos would help her heal from her problems

Many fans were shocked and left wondering the reason behind the tattoo removal since the internet star had earlier been defensive and went to great lengths to explain the meaning behind it. According to her, a neck tattoo spoke volumes about a person's personality. Gabbie Hanna told her fans:

"I was doing everything I could to be anyone but myself because I thought it would help me heal and I ended up hurting myself instead."

In the same TikTok video, the influencer explained that she associates the tattoos with a bad time in her life and needs them gone. She further added:

"Don't be worried... I am finally reaching peace after a very difficult few years."

929 (ALMOST HEARD 929 IN MKE) 🥀 @EmRoseO929 completely irrelevant but I really love gabbie hanna’s neck tattoo completely irrelevant but I really love gabbie hanna’s neck tattoo

Her neck tattoos featured a line of bugs, starting with a carpenter bee that represented working in solitude, followed by a stag beetle which signified the triumph of good over evil and the "infamous metamorphosis into a musician."

These two tattoos were tracked by a black widow spider, an insect she had liked since her childhood when she played the insect in the "charlottes web." It also acted as a reminder to herself to trust her instincts. Lastly, it featured a butterfly, a nod to her song and also a reminder of her symbolic transition from a caterpillar to a beautiful butterfly. She added:

"Its transformation, its rebirth, its change, is turning into something beautiful..."

lore master leigha ✶ @venusianleigha gabbie hanna getting her tattoos removed new era gabbie hanna getting her tattoos removed new era

Gabbie Hanna's controversial life and more

Gabbie Hanna's rise to fame began on the short video-sharing platform Vine, which was later followed by her entry into YouTube. Her social media accounts have over 15 million followers.

She is also known for her singing. In 2019, Hanna released her EP (Extended Play) 2WayMirror, which was followed by Bad Karma in 2020. She also released an album titled Trauma Queen in 2022. Furthermore, the internet personality has penned two poetry books, both of which were New York Times Best Sellers.

In recent years, Gabbie Hanna has sparked concern among her fans after a number of feuds, including the Trisha Paytas controversy that involved her E-girl video. In August 2022, Hanna posted over 100 TikTok videos in the span of a few hours, leading concerned fans to call the police to check on her. Many were left wondering if the influencer has any friends or family to help her.

In the video, she was seen dancing and claiming to be a follower of Jesus Christ. She also uttered some racist phrases about blacks and Native Americans. She revealed that she suffers from bipolar disorder and that the posts, which have been made private, were a result of her manic phase.

Mary Jane @octogripbussy Y’all PREACH mental health and then shame influencers who have an illness. Gabbie Hanna is literally on live crying saying how she’s trying to get better, she’s sober, she’s having a HARD TIME getting out of her mania and she’s embarrassed for herself- Y’all PREACH mental health and then shame influencers who have an illness. Gabbie Hanna is literally on live crying saying how she’s trying to get better, she’s sober, she’s having a HARD TIME getting out of her mania and she’s embarrassed for herself-

Her recent uploads seemed to allude to the influencer "beating herself up" over her past decisions and actions. She even broke down in her TikTok life, explaining that her life is a "never-ending cycle" of reminding herself to be thankful and happy while forgiving herself for her past mistakes.

At one point, Gabbie admitted:

"I wish I had some friends."

While she is not close to her family, the fact that she was lonely and living alone in Los Angeles led many fans to question whether she was depressed. She even posted a video stating she is ready to "get out of L.A."

In one of her updates, Gabbie Hanna revealed he has taken up smoking m*rijuana as a coping mechanism but has now "thrown it away."

She posted another final update on her TikTok story, where she stated she feels better and is trying to be grateful for things in her life. The internet star has also added that she is upset yet grateful for the opportunity to "clean up" her messes so that she can finally "heal."

Poll : 0 votes