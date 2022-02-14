Who was Beryl Vertue? Tributes pour in as veteran TV producer behind 'Sherlock' dies aged 90

Popular British television producer and Hartswood Films’ founder Beryl Vertue recently passed away on February 13 at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by her family.

Although the cause of death has not been revealed, her daughters Sue and Debbie Vertue confirmed that she died peacefully while being surrounded by family. Sue and Debbie are also co-producers at Hartswood Films. They issued a statement which said,

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we have to share the sad news that mum/Beryl passed away peacefully last night. It wasn’t Covid, it was just her nearly 91-year-old body saying enough is enough.”

Amanda Abbington @CHIMPSINSOCKS Desperately sad to hear the news about the wonderful and incredible Beryl Vertue. She was a powerhouse of a woman. She used to grab my cheeks and squeeze them really hard for being ‘a funny girl’. Which coming from her was the biggest compliment. She will be so very missed. 🖤 Desperately sad to hear the news about the wonderful and incredible Beryl Vertue. She was a powerhouse of a woman. She used to grab my cheeks and squeeze them really hard for being ‘a funny girl’. Which coming from her was the biggest compliment. She will be so very missed. 🖤 https://t.co/uwNxxYRF0x

Beryl Vertue's family issues statement

While sharing the news, Beryl's family stated that it was impossible to believe that she had gone and knew they were not alone in thinking that somehow she would go on forever.

The statement mentions that she was their mother, mentor, adviser, role model, holiday companion, giggle maker, and boss. She adored her family and was proud of everyone. The statement says,

“She loved a glass of wine at lunchtime, she loved asking the common sense question, she was often the last person at a party, she didn’t suffer fools, she was fair, she was kind, she was fun, she was stubborn, in fact she was the total package and we will miss her beyond words.”

Everything known about Beryl Vertue

Beryl Vertue with her Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal (Image via Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Beryl Vertue was born in Croydon, Surrey on April 8, 1931. She initially worked as a secretary at a shipping firm after leaving Mitcham County School.

She was then invited to join Associated London Scripts as a secretary and started working with the writers’ cooperative in 1955. She then discovered that she had become an agent and represented comedy writers like Spike Milligan, Terry Nation, and others and comedians like Tony Hancock and Frankie Howerd.

Vertue joined Robert Stigwood’s company in 1967 and became an executive producer of the newly-created ALS. The first production was a 1967 wordless silent film, The Plank.

She was also involved in film spin-offs of television comedies for writers with whom she previously worked. She sold British television formats to the United States.

Her major successes include Steptoe and Son and Till Death Us Do Part. She was a co-executive producer of the film version of the rock opera, Roger Daltrey. The company lasted for eight years, after which Beryl continued with the Robert Stigwood Organization as the executive vice-president and produced programs for American television.

She then formed Hartswood Films in 1979 and produced several comedies like Men Behaving Badly, Is It Legal?, Coupling and others. She was an executive producer of the dramatic series Sherlock.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Beryl Vertue was famous as the executive producer of several films and TV series. The public and other celebrities paid tribute when they heard about her death:

Mark Gatiss 💙 @Markgatiss Beryl Vertue. What a life. An extraordinary legacy. From Goons to Rag & Bone Men, Daleks to Consulting Detectives. She saw it all and did most of it. But foremost - a wonderful woman, a loyal colleague and an absolute scream. She was loved. Beryl Vertue. What a life. An extraordinary legacy. From Goons to Rag & Bone Men, Daleks to Consulting Detectives. She saw it all and did most of it. But foremost - a wonderful woman, a loyal colleague and an absolute scream. She was loved. ❤️

Bennett Arron 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @BennettArron Very sad to hear about Beryl Vertue. When I first started as a writer she was very supportive of me and optioned two of my scripts. Funny, talented woman and a great asset to the industry. Very sad to hear about Beryl Vertue. When I first started as a writer she was very supportive of me and optioned two of my scripts. Funny, talented woman and a great asset to the industry.

JustBee @Bencinyourface Rest in Peace Beryl Vertue Rest in Peace Beryl Vertue https://t.co/XWFUPP1m9N

Frank Cottrell-Boyce @frankcottrell_b There’s a list of extraordinary women who quietly shaped our culture from backstage

Women like

Kaye Webb and Biddy Baxter



Beryl Vertue was the most enduring the most relentlessly creative



But more than that she was really really decent There’s a list of extraordinary women who quietly shaped our culture from backstageWomen likeKaye Webb and Biddy BaxterBeryl Vertue was the most enduring the most relentlessly creativeBut more than that she was really really decent

Rachel Talalay @rtalalay

Influential TV producer Beryl Vertue dies aged 90 RIP to the extraordinary Beryl Vertue who was the absolute GOAT! an incredible inspiration to me (and so many other) and truly loved. I would worry the world is colder but her warmth will radiate forever.Influential TV producer Beryl Vertue dies aged 90 theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2… RIP to the extraordinary Beryl Vertue who was the absolute GOAT! an incredible inspiration to me (and so many other) and truly loved. I would worry the world is colder but her warmth will radiate forever. Influential TV producer Beryl Vertue dies aged 90 theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2…

Jo Edwards @AgentJoLiz



I shall never forget how kind and generous she was when navigating a conflicting job offer as a young agent for my even younger client.



Much love to Sue and everyone who knew & adored her.



#bemoreberyl twitter.com/guardian/statu… The Guardian @guardian Influential TV producer Beryl Vertue dies aged 90 theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2… Influential TV producer Beryl Vertue dies aged 90 theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2… Beryl Vertue. Legend.I shall never forget how kind and generous she was when navigating a conflicting job offer as a young agent for my even younger client.Much love to Sue and everyone who knew & adored her. Beryl Vertue. Legend. I shall never forget how kind and generous she was when navigating a conflicting job offer as a young agent for my even younger client. Much love to Sue and everyone who knew & adored her. #bemoreberyl twitter.com/guardian/statu…

Rob Brydon @RobBrydon Beryl Vertue was a most remarkable woman, a true pioneer and lovely with it. I was so fortunate to know and work with her. My thoughts are with Sue, Debbie and all the family. Beryl Vertue was a most remarkable woman, a true pioneer and lovely with it. I was so fortunate to know and work with her. My thoughts are with Sue, Debbie and all the family.

Jed Mercurio @jed_mercurio BBC News (UK) @BBCNews TV producer Beryl Vertue, who was behind Men Behaving Badly and Sherlock, dies at 90 bbc.in/3JjDEn8 TV producer Beryl Vertue, who was behind Men Behaving Badly and Sherlock, dies at 90 bbc.in/3JjDEn8 Beryl Vertue was an inspirational producer who shaped TV history. She will be missed deeply by all of us who had the privilege to know her and work with her. Condolences to Sue, Debbie and family and to everyone at Hartswood Films. twitter.com/bbcnews/status… Beryl Vertue was an inspirational producer who shaped TV history. She will be missed deeply by all of us who had the privilege to know her and work with her. Condolences to Sue, Debbie and family and to everyone at Hartswood Films. twitter.com/bbcnews/status…

DavidGArnold @DavidGArnold Beryl Vertue has left us …. as always …. wanting more . More laughing , more brilliant insight , more ideas , more encouragement, more fun , and when she was in my studio … more biscuits . Everyone loved her and for good reason . Thanks for everything B. You did it all . x Beryl Vertue has left us …. as always …. wanting more . More laughing , more brilliant insight , more ideas , more encouragement, more fun , and when she was in my studio … more biscuits . Everyone loved her and for good reason . Thanks for everything B. You did it all . x

Beryl tied the knot with Clements Virtue in 1951 and they later divorced. They are the parents of two children, Sue and Debbie, and are currently the only known survivors of the television producer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi