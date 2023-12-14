What did Michael Jackson-Bolanos do? Criminal history explored as Detroit man charged with murder of Synagogue president Samantha Woll

A Detroit man, Michael Jackson-Bolanos, has been charged with the murder of prominent synagogue leader Samantha Woll. During the investigation, cops discovered that Michael had two prison sentences, even before the current accusations. According to authorities, the suspect acted alone in the incident that allegedly occurred on October 21.

Cops mentioned that the suspect and the victim did not know each other before the alleged home invasion and murder. Woll was found dead lying in a pool of blood outside a neighbor's apartment. The victim's family stated that they are trying to cope with the tragic loss and have requested privacy.

Prominent synagogue president Samantha Woll was found dead outside a neighbor's residence in the 1360 block of Joliet Place on October 21. Woll was allegedly lying in a pool of blood.

Recently, on Wednesday, December 13, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that Michael Jackson-Bolanos had been charged in connection with Woll's death. He currently faces a felony murder during a first-degree home invasion charge.

According to Worthy, Michael didn't know Samantha and stabbed her multiple times after entering her residence. The suspect allegedly used a "straight-edge cutting instrument" in the stabbing. Brian Brown, Michael's attorney, stated that cops had identified another suspect before arresting him. The Detroit Free Press reported Brown's statement, where he said,

"It’s pretty significant that they originally arrested an individual prior to arresting my client, I'm going to be looking at the circumstances around that."

Brown added:

"Truthfully, I think it was a lot of publicity this case was receiving, a lot of pressure on the Detroit Police Department to hopefully come up with somebody and my client maintains his innocence."

According to the defense attorney, Michael has become a victim of "circumstances," and he isn't actually the perpetrator.

Authorities discovered that the suspect had two prison sentences in separate cases before the current incident

Upon investigating the current charges and allegations against Michael Jackson-Bolanos, cops found out about his previous prison sentences. They were related to stolen property, receiving, and concealing motor vehicles.

His first conviction happened in 2014. In 2019, he was convicted again before being released in August 2021. According to FOX 2 Detroit, Prosecutor Worthy said:

"We have rules that we must abide by to protect the defendant's rights. And one of the things we cannot do is in that regard as mentioned, is say if there is any kind of past history with the criminal justice system."

Police have also accused the suspect of lying to them. The community leader, Rabbi Asher Lopatin, who reportedly knew the victim well, said that she was a loving person. According to CBS News, Lopatin further said:

"Sam was unique, and we are really missing that, and I think we have to work harder to live up to her standards."

WXYZ reported that Michael Jackson-Bolanos' preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 23, 2024.