What is Michel Smith Boyd's net worth? Luxe For Less host has 15 years of experience as a designer

Michel Smith Boyd is back with luxurious design plans for clients on Luxe for Less. Episode 6 of the series, which makes its return after three months, will air on HGTV on April 10 at 10:30 pm ET.

Boyd is one of the top interior designers in Atlanta with 15 years of experience under his belt. According to Gossip Next Door, Boyd’s net worth is $5 million.

He is known for being the founder of SMITHBOYD Interiors, a renovating company that helps clients get luxurious home transformations. Boyd was also recently seen in Rock the Block season 4.

Michel Smith Boyd founded SMITHBOYD Interiors during his sophomore year

Michel Smith Boyd is from Thibodaux, Louisiana, and attended Thibodaux High School. He was interested in retail fashion and was taking acting lessons in New York before discovering his passion in decoration and design-building. He shared in an interview with HGTV that:

"I couldn’t believe there was this entire world that existed under my nose. All I could think was, 'What a fun place to play!'"

After studying some interior design books, Boyd enrolled himself in the Art Institute of Atlanta. He founded SMITHBOYD Interiors in 2006, while he was in his sophomore year. At the time, he was the only one running the organization, which has now transformed into a firm with eight employees, transforming homes all over the USA.

SMITHBOYD Interiors has been featured in many magazines like Traditional Home, Elle Decor, Vogue, and Architectural Digest.

Michel Smith Boyd has designed spaces for places like Southern Style Now Designer Show House, Christopher Kennedy Compound Show House, and Atlanta Symphony Associates’ Decorators’ Show House.

Speaking about his company, Michel said in an interview:

"The depth of our knowledge as a team, combined with our goal to stay attuned with our ever-evolving industry, allows us to execute signature design experiences."

Besides SMITHBOYD Interiors, Michel is the owner of MSB Bespoke Rugs and MSB x 1429mfg, a collab with an MD-based firm. Michel Smith Boyd has licensed collections of many paintings that were sourced from all over the world.

Boyd, 49, has opened up about being gay but has not revealed if he is dating anyone. He often talks about being an African-American and supported the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

About Luxe for Less

Luxe for Less features Michel Smith Boyd and his team helping clients, mostly from Atlanta, who want a luxurious makeover of their homes on a limited budget. The team does so by repurposing furniture, purchasing appliances from small stores, and spending money only on necessary items like sofas and countertops.

Boyd is known for using textured wallcoverings, which add warmth to the house. HGTV's description of the show reads:

"Designer Michel Smith Boyd uses clever budget hacks to help homeowners create luxurious homes without stretching the limits of their bank accounts."

Boyd's idea of "luxury" is dependent on the client's needs rather than "advertising or on what other people have told us."

Other members of the cast include:

Kai Williamson: Michel’s right-hand woman in making decisions

Anthony Elle: Couture fashion designer with the ability to make something out of nothing

Laura Green: Contractor known for long availability and reduced shipping times

Luxe for Less will air on HGTV every Monday at 10:30 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website.

