What time will Luxe for Less season 1 premiere on HGTV? Cast, plot, release date and more details explored

Luxe for Less will showcase luxury designer Michel Smith Boyd’s innovative tips and tricks to achieve a luxurious look on a budget.

The new HGTV show will feature the designer’s talented team consisting of Kai Williamson, Anthony Elle, and Laura Green. Together, they form a dream team that helps people achieve their interior design dreams without burning a hole in their pocket.

HGTV’s press release about the show reads as:

"Luxury home designer Michel Smith Boyd, whose exquisite style graces some of the most expensive homes in the country, will share clever budget hacks to achieve high-end looks for a fraction of the cost in the new HGTV series, Luxe For Less."

It continues:

"By repurposing furniture, purchasing easily repairable "scratch and dent" appliances and employing savvy shopping techniques, Michel will bring upscale design within reach. Luxe For Less also will be available to stream on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning Dec. 1."

Luxe for Less will premiere on Thursday, December 1, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and Discovery+.

All about HGTV’s upcoming show, Luxe for Less

Michel Smith Boyd is all set to appear on the HGTV show to share some of his insider tips on how to decorate a house while sticking to a budget. In each episode of the show, Michel and his team will get together with homeowners who want to redo their homes but without spending a fortune.

HGTV @hgtv



New series premieres tomorrow (Thursday) at 9|8c Want to learn the skill of creating luxury in your home without the matching price tag? Watch @michelboyd and his team of designers Kai Williamson, Anthony Elle & Laura Greenborn show you how on #LuxeForLess New series premieres tomorrow (Thursday) at 9|8c #OnHGTV Want to learn the skill of creating luxury in your home without the matching price tag? Watch @michelboyd and his team of designers Kai Williamson, Anthony Elle & Laura Greenborn show you how on #LuxeForLessNew series premieres tomorrow (Thursday) at 9|8c #OnHGTV https://t.co/9OYyaIot2q

In a press release, Michel stated that he has designed houses for celebrities for years. His previous clients have all been people with a lot of money and a big budget. However, he recognizes that a majority of people don’t.

He added:

"I believe that everyone deserves luxury in spite of budget, so my team and I have discovered great ways to deliver the gasp-worthy spaces families’ crave."

In a promo for Luxe for Less, Michel stated that people want luxury but they don’t want to pay the luxury price tag. His small-town roots have taught him one simple truth, which is that everyone deserves luxury. The promo showcased homeowners being shocked at the end product that left them almost in happy tears.

Luxe for Less will feature the host, Michel Smith Boyd, and his team of geniuses, Kai Williamson, the designer who has her own firm and offers a different point of view, Anthony Elle, the maker, is a couture fashion designer with the “ability to make something out of nothing, and Laura Green, the licensed general contractor who can ensure that projects are completed in a six-week timeline.

The team will wrack up their brains to ensure that homeowners get the luxury they deserve and still have some money in their bank accounts.

Meet the host

Michel Smith Boyd established his company SMITHBOYD Interiors in 2006, and since then the one-man organization has evolved into an eight-person team that specializes in luxury residential and commercial projects. However, designing wasn’t his first career as he worked in multiple fields before finding himself in it.

In a conversation with HGTV, he said:

"I was working in fashion, and I mean loosely as in retail, and taking acting classes, and being rejected for modeling gigs, but then on ebay I found myself in the Decoration and Design Building."

Tune in on December 1, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and stream episodes of Luxe for Less as they air on Discovery+.

