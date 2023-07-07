What is Mike Thompson’s net worth? Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum set to check into rehab

Mike Thompson, widely known as "Sugar Bear" from the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, recently made headlines as he seeks treatment for his addiction. He decided to check into one of Lamar Odom's rehab centers on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to focus on his recovery. Alana "Honey Boo Boo's" father, Mike Thompson checked himself into the rehab facility in a bid to overcome his pill addiction.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2022 according to Celeb Center. It is worth noting that Mike Thompson got a significantly dramatic cosmetic and dental makeover following a cancer scare in 2022 which cost a whopping $66,800.

Mike Thompson gained popularity thanks to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

Thompson first appeared on television in 2011 as a TV host and has since established himself as a wealthy individual. Mike accumulated his wealth primarily through his successful acting career, which included appearances in various television shows. These include Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and The Screen Junk Show.

Notably, Thompson gained recognition through his involvement in the reality TV series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. He shared his life experiences with his former wife, Jennifer Lamb Thompson. All of this helped him gain popularity and money, making his net worth around $2 million, as of 2022.

However, Thompson recently seemed to have recognized the detrimental impact of his addiction. Following this, he reached out to former NBA star Lamar Odom over the weekend. Acknowledging the need for professional help, Thompson made the decision to check into the rehab facility in Kansas on Thursday evening.

Mike Thompson's addiction to prescription pills reportedly originated from medication prescribed to manage his diabetes. He has also been battling severe depression and anxiety, compounding his challenges.

As reported by TMZ, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has been estranged from his daughter Alana Thompson for more than a year. Through his commitment to getting the treatment, he hopes to reconcile with her.

The reason behind Mike's choosing one of Lamar Odom's rehabilitation facilities is due to his previous meeting with the star last summer through their shared manager.

Recognizing the quality of care offered by Odom's rehab centers, Thompson chose to go into rehab at the Gold Bridge Treatment Center. The facility offers comprehensive treatment programs tailored to individuals struggling with addiction. The center's dedicated professionals and evidence-based approaches will hopefully play a crucial role in Thompson's recovery process.

Following a cancer scare last year, Thompson underwent a remarkable transformation that included cosmetic and dental procedures. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum's new look included a $30,000 hair transplant, during which he received “over 3,500 FUE grafts to restore the first half of his scalp."

As reported by Hollywood experts, Mike Thompson was happier than ever seeing his dramatic transformation. He stated that he hadn't stopped looking in the mirror.

"I don’t recognize the man in the mirror. I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger," he said.

The reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered on TLC in 2012 and ran for four seasons with 48 episodes. After its cancellation in 2017, the Thompson family continued their TV presence with shows like Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June: Road to Recovery, and Mama June: Family Crisis.

