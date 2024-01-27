What was on the nanny cam in Fool Me Once? Explained

Netflix's latest psychological thriller Fool Me Once, adapted from Harlan Coben's best-selling novel, is a recent sensation on the internet, given to its gripping storyline and sudden plot twists.

The ten-episode series follows Maya, a widow, who is left to deal with the murder of her husband, Joe. However, things start heating up when she makes a shocking discovery on her secret nanny cam.

Starring Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe, Fool Me Once is now streaming on Netflix.

What does Maya see in the nanny cam in Fool Me Once?

In the first episode, we see that Maya is left shocked when she suddenly comes across her husband, Joe, playing with their daughter, Lily, on nanny cam footage. The shocking part is that it was taken days after Maya attended his funeral.

Maya begins to think that she is hallucinating and even forces their nanny to take a look at the footage. The mystery lies in whether Maya actually saw Joe, her dead husband.

The answer is no, the person Maya saw on the nanny cam was not her dead husband. The video was a deepfake produced using Joe’s wedding video and the nanny's boyfriend who looked a lot like Joe. Judith, Joe's suspicious mother, had hired the nanny and her boyfriend to carry this out. She suspected that Maya had killed Joe and she wanted to do something to make Maya lose her mind, question herself and her sanity, and eventually confess to being the murderer.

When Maya confronts the nanny, she finally reveals her involvement. The nanny confirms that it was a deep fake made by her and her partner, for which they were paid by Maya's mother-in-law, Judith, who suspected Maya of murdering her son.

Did Maya really kill Joe in Fool Me Once?

Maya began to suspect that it was Joe who killed her sister Claire. She asked Shane to secretly test a bullet from their gun to know whether that was the weapon used to kill Claire. She discovers she is right.

Following the revelation, Maya calls Joe and asks him to meet her in the park, where she confronts him about the murder. Maya knew that Joe would try and kill her in this confrontation. So, she had swapped their handgun for one without bullets beforehand. When Joe tries to shoot Maya, he realizes the gun is empty.

The confrontation further confirmed all of Maya's theories. She shot and killed Joe and covered it up by telling the police that nearby bikers had tried to rob them.

What happens to Maya in the end?

Expand Tweet

At the end of Fool Me Once, Maya goes to the Burketts' manor to confront Judith, Caroline, and Neil. After an intense argument, both parties admit to all their wrongdoings. Maya admits to killing Joe in revenge, and the Burketts admit to causing mass pharmaceutical corruption on a global scale. While Judith suggests that both parties make a deal and blame Joe for all the damage done, Neil is quick to act and shoots Maya.

Everyone soon realizes that this was a setup as the dying Maya glances towards the same digital photo that helped disguise her nanny cam. She knew what was going to go down and had placed the hidden camera to capture everything that would be shared with Kierce and Corey.

Following the drama, the surviving Burketts were imprisoned for their crimes and Claire’s husband Marcus took custody of Lily, Maya's daughter. Fast forward eighteen years, Lily is now a woman who has just given birth, and the baby girl is named Maya.

Fool Me Once is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here