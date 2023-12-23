What was Nashawn Breedlove’s cause of death? 8 Mile actor’s autopsy report revealed

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor best known for his role in the 2002 film 8 Mile, where he had a rap battle with Eminem, passed away in his sleep at 46 on September 24, 2023, in New Jersey.

His cause of death has been revealed in the autopsy documents obtained by People. The rapper-actor died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol.

New Jersey’s Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner made the report on the autopsy revealed on Friday, December 22, as per The New York Post. The death was ruled as an accident by the coroner.

Nashawn Breedlove died of acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. On December 22, 2023, three months after Nashawn Breedlove's demise, his autopsy report from New Jersey's Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner stated that his death was an accident, as per People.

He was well-known in the hip-hop community and gave a memorable performance as Lotto, one of the rap-battle opponents of Eminem's character B-Rabbit, in the 2002 film 8 Mile. Nashawn Breedlove's death was confirmed by his mother, Patricia, on Facebook in September, as per The New York Post. She wrote,

"Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path."

Following Nashawn Breedlove's death, fellow rapper Mickey Factz posted a tribute on his Instagram alongside a clip of the 8 Mile actor rapping in the movie. He said,

"RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

Before 8 Mile, Breedlove had the stage name OX and was featured on the soundtrack for 2001’s The Wash, starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, as per USA Today. Breedlove’s ex-girlfriend, Latisha Harper, with whom he shared a son, Zaak, commented on Mickey's post,

“He was so talented. Not only Wa (sic) he an amazing MC he sang better than Luther. He blessed me with my son @youngzaak and I swear that is Nashawn to the 10th power. I will always be his biggest fan. if yal only knew his talent 🙌 please pray for our strength it is needed."

As per USA Today, the medical examiner reports stated that Nashawn Breedlove's body was found in a "decomposed" state in late September. The actor was in his one-bedroom apartment in New Jersey. The tenant beneath his third-floor apartment had noticed a foul smell and a "puddle of brown fluid" leaking from her ceiling for the second time in two days and notified the authorities. The attending officer and landlord had to use crowbars to force open the locked door.

His son, 22-year-old Zaak, posted a photo of his dad on his Instagram in September as a heartfelt tribute. He wrote,

"RIP to my Father. The Legend of Hip Hop."

Nashawn Breedlove's family did not mention any details about an obituary or the funeral arrangements made for him.