How did Terence Crawford manage to get Eminem as his hype man? Fans flabbergasted over them walking epic Lose Yourself Ring walk

American rapper Eminem made an unexpected appearance at a packed arena with boxer Terence Crawford in the ring for his highly anticipated title fight against Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night. The electrifying event took place in Las Vegas, where Terence Crawford dominated his opponent, securing his position as the undisputed welterweight champion.

Just two weeks after delighting fans by joining Ed Sheeran onstage at a concert in Detroit's Ford Field, Slim Shady showcased his unwavering support for the sport of boxing.

As his iconic track Lose Yourself blasted through the stadium speakers, Eminem accompanied Terence Crawford during his pre-fight walkout, creating an unforgettable moment for both boxing and music enthusiasts.

Throughout the fight, Terence Crawford remained calm and composed, displaying the same unwavering determination that has earned him his spot among the sport's elite. But it was the surprise appearance of Eminem that added an extra layer of excitement and motivation for the champion.

In a post-fight interview with Showtime, Terence Crawford revealed the intriguing story of how he managed to secure Eminem as his hype man for the night.

"I throw a rock in a haystack and he replied," Crawford said, referring to the initial message he sent to the rapper. "I told him to pull up, and he said, ‘I’m there. You’re one of my favorite fighters.’"

Crawford added his gratitude for Eminem's support, expressing the importance of having such a prominent figure backing him up on a global stage.

"That showed a lot of support for me, and that showed what level I’m at in the boxing world,"

Eminem's admiration for the world of boxing is no secret. The rapper was initially cast to portray a boxer in the dramatic film Southpaw, although the role ultimately went to Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite this, he contributed new music to the film's soundtrack, further demonstrating his love for the sport.

Additionally, his 2010 album Recovery featured a track titled Cinderella Man, which paid homage to the Russell Crowe-starring history-based boxing film.

