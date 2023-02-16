What nationality was Raquel Welch? Ethnic background explored in wake of actress's death at 82

Popular actress Raquel Welch recently passed away due to a brief illness. Raquel’s manager broke the news that the actress had passed away in the early hours of February 15, 2023, but didn't elaborate on the reason behind her death.

The manager's statement did say that the 82-year-old actress had two children - son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch.

In a career of over five decades, Raquel won several awards for her work in movies like The Three Musketeers, One Million Years B.C., and Fantastic Voyage, among others.

Welch's manager's statement about the actress said:

"Her career spanned over 50 years, starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

The actress was born in September 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to a father whose nationality was Bolivian and an Irish-American mother. Although Raquel Welch had Spanish roots on her father's side, her nationality was American.

The world of cinema always intrigued Raquel Welch

Raquel was considered to be one of the most popular actresses in the 1960s. Her family moved from Illinois to California when Welch was just two.

Raquel's father was a Bolivian man named Armando Carlos Tejada, who was an aerospace engineer, while her mother was an Irish-American woman named Josephine Sarah Hall. The actress was the eldest of three siblings.

Raquel was also intrigued by the world of cinema and started young as she took dance lessons while she was growing up. She also participated in a number of beauty titles and won most of them. Raquel studied at San Diego State College, where she was involved in a lot of theater art.

Welch started her career as a local TV weather girl in San Diego which was when she quit college for her career. She moved to Los Angeles and started off her career on the small screen. She starred in shows like Bewitched and The Virginian, among others

Later, Raquel Welch made her way onto the large screen and worked on smashing hits. These included Elvis Presley's Roustabout, The Last of Sheila, Legally Blonde, Fathom, and many more.

In her personal life, Raquel was married to her childhood sweetheart, James Welch from 1959 to 1964, although the couple split up in 1962, they divorced two years later. They had two kids together - Damon and Tanhee.

A few years later, in 1967, Raquel Welch married Partick Curtis, an American film producer. However, five years later, in 1972, the couple called it quits.

In 1980, Raquel Welch tied the knot with the French-American film producer André Weinfeld, but in 1990, the couple divorced. Her fourth husband was Richie Palmer, who was 14 years younger than her, and the couple was married from 1999 to 2008.

Fans, co-stars, friends, and family mourns the loss of the actress

After the news of Raquel Welch's death spread on social media, her fans, colleagues and friends began tweeting and paying tributes to her. From sharing her clips to talking about their favorite film of hers, social media is flooded with posts for Raquel Welch.

Reese Witherspoon @ReeseW So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ https://t.co/FBtXhpvS25

Danny Deraney @DannyDeraney Sad to hear the loss of Raquel Welch.



One of my favorite moments is when she met Janis Joplin on the Dick Cavett show. Surreal goodness. Sad to hear the loss of Raquel Welch.One of my favorite moments is when she met Janis Joplin on the Dick Cavett show. Surreal goodness. https://t.co/YPfBq3aiX1

Miss Piggy @MissPiggy Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! https://t.co/fo0saG7EiD

Wu-Tang is for the Children @WUTangKids …remember her epic appearance on Seinfeld RIP Raquel Welch…remember her epic appearance on Seinfeld RIP Raquel Welch 🙏…remember her epic appearance on Seinfeld https://t.co/YSN7CbCjh8

Bruno Amato @BrunoAmato_1

This was 7 years ago. She was a guest on "The Talk" and I was working on the show "Baby Daddy." Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe. Raquel Welch.This was 7 years ago. She was a guest on "The Talk" and I was working on the show "Baby Daddy." Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe. Raquel Welch.❤🔥💔This was 7 years ago. She was a guest on "The Talk" and I was working on the show "Baby Daddy." Somehow our dressing rooms were across from each other. She was so gracious and still a total bombshell and I was in complete awe.💔 https://t.co/lmTkSH3SPe

At the moment, neither Raquel’s family nor her manager have announced any details related to her funeral or other ceremonies.

Poll : 0 votes