Who is Jason Carr? WDIV- TV Local 4 News host fired after alleged show incident

Jason Carr, the popular WDIV-TV Channel 4 host and anchor, was terminated after he criticized his co-worker during his Jason Carr Live segment on December 6, 2022. Insiders in the channel also claimed that Carr yelled at his co-workers before and after the show.

None of this has been made public by the channel, but Carr has been off-air since December 6, 2022. Moreover, his name and face have been removed from the “Meet the Local 4 Team” page on the WDIV-TV Local 4 website as well. Meanwhile, Jason Carr has not talked about any of this on social media or to any news publication.

However, Carr has amassed a large number of followers on social media, due to his work with Local 4 since 2016. Thus, his popularity is making people more curious about his termination from the show and channel.

An Emmy Award winner, Jason Carr has previously worked with Fox 2 and WJBK

Jason Carr, born on October 3 completed his university education at the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland in 2012. Furthermore, he has also studied at Michigan State University in East Lansing. While very little information is available about his early life, it is known through various publications like Popular Net Worth, that the journalist was born in Detroit but raised in Plymouth, Michigan.

Speaking of his personal life, Jason Carr is married to Taryn Asher. Just like Carr, Asher is also a news anchor, who works with FOX 2 Detroit. The couple worked in the same organization, which is where they met. They started dating in 2001 and tied the knot in October 2007.

The couple has a daughter, Gia Carr, who was born on February 26, 2011. Carr’s daughter is now 11 years old, and as per his social media posts, she has just begun middle school.

Jason is also a dog parent, as the journalist often shares pictures with his labrador and chihuahua.

Jason Carr, a well-known journalist in the USA, has a whopping net worth of $10 million as of 2022, as the journalist receives an annual salary, somewhere between $25,000 to $72,000. Carr also holds total assets worth $1 million. All of this has hugely contributed to his net worth. Moreover, he often posts pictures of his luxury cars, and all of this adds up to his net worth.

Furthermore, the anchor has also worked with other renowned channels and media conglomerates like Michigan-based WJRT-Television in the 2000s. After this, he joined the popular newsgroup, FOX 2 Detroit. Many reports suggested that at the time, Jason left FOX 2 because of corporate cuts.

Jason Carr is quite popular on social media as he has over 20,000 followers on Instagram and more than 18,800 on Twitter. The journalist seems to be quite active on both profiles, as he often posts about politics and his family and also shares some daily updates.

There is no information about which media house or news channel Carr will be joining next. An update on the situation is yet to be received from Jason and the channel’s end.

