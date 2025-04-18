What is a necrological service? Nora Aunor state funeral details explored in wake of Filipino icon's passing at 71

Nora Aunor’s sudden demise on April 16, 2025, at the age of 71, led to a lineup of tributes on social media. Although the cause of death was not made official, the news was first revealed by her daughter, Lotlot de Leon, through Instagram.

Meanwhile, the late singer and actress will be honored with a state funeral alongside state necrological services, as revealed by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts on Facebook a day after Nora Aunor’s death. However, the dates for the same are yet to be disclosed.

For the unversed, necrological service refers to a memorial which is organized in respect of someone’s life. According to Join Cake, the service also ensures that a particular individual would be remembered by those who were close to him or her, alongside the local community.

Join Cake also stated that publicity methods are also used for the service through online mediums and advertisements in the local newspapers.

An obituary or eulogy of the deceased person would be read by someone like a religious leader.

Moreover, the body is also there for viewing during the necrological service, and this is followed by a memorial night and a graveside service where the body is sent to the final resting place.

The service is considered to be similar to a funeral or memorial, except that more importance is given to recordkeeping and the announcement of an individual’s death, as per Join Cake.

Nora Aunor’s funeral: Wake updates and other details explained

As mentioned, the Iriga, Camarines Sur native’s death was initially disclosed by Lotlot de Leon on social media. The latter expressed gratitude to the general public for their continued prayers while the family mourns the loss. The post praised Nora Aunor’s contributions in the caption by writing:

“Born on May 21, 1953, she touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped the legacy that will never fade. She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many – and stars like hers never stop shining.”

Lotlot later confirmed in another post that Nora’s funeral is scheduled next week on April 22 at the Taguig City-based The Chapels and Crematory at Heritage Park.

A private viewing ceremony has been organized for the friends and family members on April 17 and 18. However, the same ceremony will be available for the public between April 19 and 21.

According to GMA News Online, the remains of Nora Aunor are now at the Heritage Park, and a few famous personalities from the entertainment industry also came on the first day of her wake on April 17 to pay tribute.

This included Senator Robin Padilla, alongside other popular faces like Vilma Santos, Glenda Garcia, Melissa Mendez, and many others.

As per ABS-CBN, Aunor’s family friend Nadia Montenegro also spoke at the mass ceremony, addressing how her friendship with Nora’s daughter Lotlot developed over the years because of Aunor. Nadia referred to Lotlot by saying:

“I’m proud to say that we did two movies at Regal. And with that, that was the way Lot and I became friends.”

Notably, Nora Aunor was known for her work on many projects such as A Gift of Love, Little Christmas Tree, Annie Batungbakal, Himala, and more. She also released 25 albums as a singer.

