Is Nora Aunor a national artist? All about the prestigious honor as Filipino star passes away at 71

Nora Aunor, known for her work on films like Muling Umawit ang Puso and I Can’t Stop Loving You, died from undisclosed causes on April 16, 2025, aged 71. The Filipino star was additionally active as a singer, releasing several albums and singles over the years.
Notably, the actress’ performances also helped her to win multiple accolades. She received the National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts around three years ago. Aunor also had a long list of wins at the FAMAS Awards, Box Office Entertainment Awards, and Metro Manila Film Festival Awards.
Nora Aunor’s death was first revealed by her daughter, Lotlot de Leon, through her Instagram handle. The latter added a photo of her mother and described Nora as a “true National Artist of the Philippines.” Lotlot said that she was an inspiration for all the generations and her impact would never be forgotten. Lotlot wrote in the end:
“Her light lives on – forever loved, never forgotten.”
Filipino actress Lovi Poe also expressed her grief on Facebook with a lineup of pictures, saying that Nora Aunor was a legend and recalled the time when they collaborated on the film Thy Womb. Poe continued praising Aunor and wrote:
“Despite her legendary status, she carried herself with such modesty – confident in her craft, yet never boastful. She worked with quiet strength, always professional, always prepared, and yet she had this loving, nurturing presence on set that made everyone feel seen and respected.”
As per another social media post by Lotlot de Leon, the public viewing and mass ceremonies are finalized to start from April 17 at the Chapels and Crematory at Heritage Park. The ceremonies would end on April 22.
Nora Aunor won the National Artist Award: A prestigious honor explained
The Dementia star was trending on the headlines in 2022 after her name was included in the list of members for the Order of the National Artists, also called ONA. Apart from Nora Aunor, Marilou Diaz-Abaya was chosen for the Film and Broadcast Arts, as per The Inquirer.
Other names included in the remaining categories were Fides Cuyugan-Asensio, Ricardo Lee, Gemino Abad, Tony Mabesa, Agnes Locsin, and Salvacion Lim Higgins.
According to the official website of NCCA, ONA is usually received by those personalities who have contributed to different fields as part of the development of Philippine arts, including music, literature, film, dance, architecture, and more.
The list featuring Nora Aunor’s name was first revealed by the former President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte. The Inquirer stated that the nominations are initially submitted to the ONA secretariat, and following its verification, they are checked by a council of experts. After two more steps of deliberation, the list is sent to the Office of the President.
As per the outlet, the artists included in the list of ONA receive multiple benefits such as a monthly life pension, medical benefits, life insurance, a place of honor, and more. Apart from that, the living artists are also given a cash award worth ₱100,000, alongside others receiving ₱75,000.
Also known as Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, she entered the acting industry during the ‘60s, and was a part of successful projects like Banda 24, My Prayer, Erap Is My Guy, Himala, Merika, and more. She is survived by her children, Ian, Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth.