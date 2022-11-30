What did Nicole Arbour say about Offset? Cardi B beef explained as rapper slams comedian in wake of Takeoff’s death

American singer Cardi B and comedian Nicole Arbour were recently involved in an online feud over the latest teaser of rapper Offset's song.

In the new teaser video shared by Cardi-B, Offset can be seen holding a gun on a sidewalk, dressed as the Joker.

Soon after, Arbour shared Offset's teaser video, referring to the lyrics as violent. She said that the rapper was releasing violent music despite his cousin Takeoff recently getting murdered in a shooting incident over a dice game in Houston.

Taking to Twitter, Arbour wrote:

“Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned.”

In a separate tweet, Arbour also wrote:

“Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men.”

And why we need to stop exploiting the death of black men for entertainment. My "beef" with @iamcardib explained.

Cardi B defends her husband Offset's new teaser video

Cardi B, who is married to Offset, defended her husband by quote-tweeting Arbour’s post, noting:

Or just drug me and steal my money?



The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I'm not going to do none of that ….I'm just going to pray for you.

As per Hot New Hip-Hop, Card-B also deleted a tweet, noting that Offset has not made any new music since TakeOff’s death. Cardi-B reportedly wrote:

“He hasn’t even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?”

In response to Cardi B’s tweet, Arbour shared a video of Offset rapping in the Joker costume.

My bad y'all… @iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that's not what this video is.

She wrote:

"My bad y’all… @iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is.”

Cardi B says she feels hopeless trying to make Offset happy post Takeoff’s death

Earlier this week, Card-B opened up on Twitter, noting that she was struggling to make her husband Offset feel happy after the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

In a now-deleted Twitter voice note, Cardi B spoke about how the couple were grieving Takeoff’s loss, while addressing users on the internet who were "trying to be funny to get clout.”

As per People, Cardi B said:

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

She further added that she was not in the mood to be playing around online and elaborated on her efforts, saying:

"Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Takeoff, who was a founding member of the Migos group, passed away earlier this month when he was shot in Houston. He was only 28 years old.

