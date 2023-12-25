What was Nicole burying in School Spirits, explained

In the enchanting story of School Spirits, the secrets of Split River, Wisconsin, mysteriously come to life, making Nicole the key to a hidden secret. Created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, this series skillfully explores the world of the supernatural, captivating viewers with the intriguing tale of Nicole's treasure.

As the town keeps its secrets hidden, Nicole's decision to bury money becomes a big deal. Amid all the mystery, Simon Elroy and Maddie's connection becomes important, reflecting the hidden complexity of Split River.

The School Spirits season 1 finale, with all its crazy surprises, had viewers super excited to find out the hidden secrets of Nicole's mysterious fortune. As the series gears up for its second season, which is set to start filming in 2024, fans eagerly look forward to seeing how the story progresses.

What did Nicole bury in School Spirits?

Nicole Elera, played by Rainbow Weedel, becomes the central figure as her buried money is woven into the structure of a conspiracy. Nicole's act of filling the fraudulent gold in the forest, fueled by her extortion, will likely be explored in the future.

The buried money holds significance in the investigation of the Maddy disappearance case. A compelling subplot emerges involving Anderson, an English teacher at Spirit River High School, and his student Claire Zomer. Nicole's daring act of recording their conversations initiates a sequence of events that pose a threat to Anderson.

She brings Simon to the woods to find the cash, but it's nowhere to be found, leaving School Spirits viewers at the edge of their seats.

Why did Dawn cross over in School Spirits?

Dawn's journey to the afterlife in School Spirits becomes a touching story of closure and making amends. The big moment happens when Maddie and Dawn have a heartfelt chat, and the former's sincere apology helps Dawn move on.

Maddie's reassurances and support help Dawn let go of the past and come to terms with how she died too soon. To try and jog Maddie's memory, their friends plan an Anti-Séance to uncover the mysteries of Dawn's death. Dawn actively participates and shares the painful truth that her close friends were talking behind her back.

Through this honest revelation and Maddie's apology, Dawn finds the strength to move on and enter the afterlife. The ups and downs of friendship, betrayal, and forgiveness combine to create a touching story about Dawn's journey to the other side.

Is Simon in love with Maddie in School Spirits?

Simon is one of Maddie's (in pic) closest friends (Image via Paramount Plus)

Things get interesting between Simon Elroy and Maddie. People start wondering about Simon's feelings when their relationship takes a meaningful turn. Simon is one of Maddie's closest friends and has a special bond with her because he's the only one who can see and talk to her ghost.

It's confusing because no one knows how Simon feels, but it adds a complicated twist to their connection. Some viewers want them to just stay friends and not get romantic. The season 1 finale is wild because something shocking happens, making things even more complicated between Simon and Maddie.

Janet takes over Maddie's body, and it's a big, dramatic moment that leaves Maddie's ghost feeling distant. Simon can't believe it and thinks that the Maddie he's been talking to is fake, messing with his feelings and what he thinks is real.

