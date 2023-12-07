Will there be School Spirits season 2? Everything to know about the potential sequel

School Spirits season 2 is officially confirmed and will be aired on its official platform, Paramount+, and may be available for streaming on Netflix later, like the first season. The announcement for the same came in June 2023. While the release date for School Spirits season 2 is yet to be announced, rumors are rife that it will go into production in early 2024.

The American supernatural drama follows Maddie, a teenager who mysteriously died and is investigating her disappearance in her afterlife. While she goes to high school in her afterlife, like many other teens in similar conditions, she remains fixated on solving the crime around her demise. With good critics and viewer reviews, creators Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud want to take Maddie’s story forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for School Spirits season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Will School Spirits season 2 be greenlit?

School Spirits is renewed for season 2 (Image via Paramount)

School Spirits season 2 has been confirmed by Paramount+, with the Trinruds bringing the next stage of the story as the protagonist seeks out the unknown conditions of her death. Peyton List portrays the lead character of Maddie Nears.

Some of the other cast members from the previous season are expected to return for School Spirits season 2. That includes Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer.

Did Wally and Maddie have a relationship?

Maddie and Wally did not have a well-defined relationship. Maddie was too involved with the crime-solving of her death to notice any romantic feelings budding in her. However, it was evident in the show's first season that Wally holds a soft spot for Maddie in his heart.

Wally and Maddie attended the school dance together, where they shared a kiss. However, this did not lead to any development in their relationship, though Wally felt jealous of the Maddie-Simon bond. How this love triangle develops in Paramount+'s School Spirits season 2 remains to be seen.

What happened to Wally in School Spirits season 1?

Milo Manheim as Wally Clark (Image via Paramount)

In the first season, Wally and other friends of Maddie helped her unravel the mystery of her death while digging out information about theirs. Wally attempted the reverse chronological order of events and confronted Mr. Martin about them.

Wally and Charley went to the fallout shelter to explore more information and look through Mr. Martin’s hidden notebooks and papers. While they discovered a discrepancy about Janet’s death, they found out information about themselves, too.

Wally, who was a famous football player on his school team, was tackled on the field of his homecoming game, and the force of the football hitting him killed him instantly. Unfortunately, he needed to know more to transcend from the purgatory.

They realized the teacher had been lying to them all along, and there was more to dig out about the mystery. They further located a box filled with items that connected to their deaths at the time that Rhonda burst into the shelter. Unfortunately, they understood they were locked in the fallout shelter for the present.

What will School Spirits season 2 be about?

the second season will resolve Maddie's quest (Image via IMDb)

As the finale of the first season shows, Janet is leaving town in Maddie’s body. Maddie’s spirit will need to track down Janet to regain her body. Maddie may try to get Janet to come to school and try hypnosis to get her body.

If Maddie gets her body back, she must bid goodbye to her newly acquired friends, including Wally. However, her friends may be able to crossover since they will have done a good deed by helping Maddie.

What turn Maddie’s story takes in School Spirits season 2, created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, catch the show's first season, currently streaming on Netflix and Paramount+.