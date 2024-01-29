What does Nikki do for a living? 90 Day Fiancé star's whereabouts explored

Nikki Exotika, who has invested over $1 million in plastic surgery, maintains a diverse range of income streams to sustain her extravagant way of life.

Now, the pressing question: does Nikki Exotika truly sustain her lifestyle through the dazzle of her entertainment prowess?

Buckle up, and secure your tiaras because we're about to spill the details on the multifaceted world of the real-life Barbie, unveiling the intricacies of how she manages to turn her glamorous presence into a thriving livelihood.

What does Nikki do for a living? Mystery explored

Carving out her own niche in the spotlight, Nikki Exotika follows in the glamorous footsteps of her icons — Pamela Anderson, Madonna and the iconic Barbie.

Beyond her role as a reality TV star, she's a versatile entertainer, showcasing her talents as a performer, singer-songwriter and skilled makeup artist. With a cosmetology license to back up her claim, she defines her aesthetic through the artistry of makeup.

Nikki strategically promotes her music videos using the vast reach of her YouTube channel, and her success is on a steady ascent. Boasting an impressive 409,000 views, her most popular video stands out, while her latest music video cover of 'Pandam Pandam' is quickly gaining traction.

In her music career, Nikki Exotika doesn't shy away from embracing her sexuality; rather, she boldly celebrates it. Teasers showcase her confidently rocking hot pink lingerie, casually posing with cash, while other snippets capture her sashaying with flair in the vibrant world of music videos.

Embark on a captivating musical journey with Nikki Exotika, from the infectious beats of 'Your Body' to the mysterious allure of 'Secret Girl,' the wild vibes of 'Young Wild and Free' and the perfectly aligned notes of 'All Lined Up.' It's a musical adventure you won't want to miss.

Expanding beyond her music career, she diversifies her income through various channels listed in her Linktree. Notable among them are her personalized Cameo appearances and the sale of exclusive content on her OnlyFans account.

Everything else explored about the real life Barbie

Nikki candidly shares that she was not born a girl, undergoing gender reassignment surgery at the age of 19 to align her outer appearance with her inner identity.

In her journey to become a real-life Barbie doll, she invested significantly in cosmetic procedures, including three nose jobs, breast augmentation, voice therapy and the removal of her Adam's apple. Despite the substantial cost, she affirms that the transformation was priceless for her.

The New Jersey native was in the marching band, choir and after-school theatre club during her schooling. She moved around a lot and got bullied a lot too for her uniqueness.

Following her graduation, the former 90 Day Fiancé participant relocated to New York, where she had the opportunity to meet Octavia St. Laurent from 'Paris is Burning'. In a meaningful connection, she was invited to be her 'gay (trans) mother'.

Nikki and Justin first connected on a dating site in Moldova 17 years ago. Justin, who was 36 at the time, proposed to her, leading to his move to the U.S. on a K-1 visa. Unbeknownst to Justin, she harbored a secret she believed he couldn't comprehend due to his perceived lack of maturity.

Their relationship eventually ended, prompting Justin to return to Moldova. After years passed, Justin finally uncovered her hidden truth. Now, nearly two decades later, they are rekindling their romance on the 10th season of 90 Day Fiancé.

