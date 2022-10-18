Hilarious Olivia Wilde salad dressing memes take over Twitter in wake of nanny's shocking revelations

Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes after Olivia Wilde's salad-dressing confrontation with ex Jason Sudeikis surfaced online on October 17.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the former nanny responsible for watching Wilde and Sudeikis' kids - Otis and Daisy - revealed how the children's 47-year-old father was outraged after he saw Wilde preparing a salad with her “special dressing” for her new British beau, Harry Styles.

The couple's former employee shared that the Ted Lasso actor was so upset over the matter that he decided to lay down underneath Wilde's car in a desperate bid to prevent her from taking the salad to the One Direction singer.

She also claimed that Sudeikis videotaped Olivia Wilde around the house and did his best to ensure that she would not leave their residence to meet Harry Styles. Speaking about Sudeikis' conversation with her on the matter, the nanny said:

"Jason told me: "She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving her salad to have dinner with." I said what, "what salad dressing?" He said, "she has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.""

The nanny also shared text messages that showed Sudeikis telling her that Olivia Wilde "took her salad, and dressing and left them."

Text messages between the nanny and Jason Sudeikis (Image via DailyMail)

Despite the fuss surrounding it, the nanny did not share the ingredients of the salad dressing in question.

Unfortunately, the Don’t Worry Darling director has not revealed much about her signature dressing either. However, Vulture uncovered that during her Questlove’s Potluck 2020 show appearance, the 38-year-old made a roasted-salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes. According to Curto, her dish was seasoned with Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, olive oil and red-wine vinegar.

Netizens react to Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing debacle

Internet users were left in a tizzy after the interview began making headlines. Many could not believe that the couple got into a heated argument over Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing. Twitter has since been flooded with memes about many wanting to know the recipe for the salad dressing.

A few tweets online read:

emma @ddumemma Olivia Wilde on the way to give Harry Styles a taste of her special salad dressing Olivia Wilde on the way to give Harry Styles a taste of her special salad dressing https://t.co/IJ4P5JePJP

Bizzy Emerson @bizzyems If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone

ellie HOME 🏠 @FAlTHNTHEFUTURE olivia wilde fighting jason sudeikis in the kitchen while making a salad olivia wilde fighting jason sudeikis in the kitchen while making a salad https://t.co/W3LcVuh41u

ani 🫧 @beaarthur85 harry styles eating the salad with the special dressing that olivia wilde made for him after she destroyed her family and made jason sudekis so hysterical that he laid down in front of her car harry styles eating the salad with the special dressing that olivia wilde made for him after she destroyed her family and made jason sudekis so hysterical that he laid down in front of her car https://t.co/YjEQfWz87z

Krista Tamares @KristaTamares I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car

T @trinawatters the nanny watching Olivia Wilde put the special salad dressing in a to go cup the nanny watching Olivia Wilde put the special salad dressing in a to go cup https://t.co/hBhPALm4mB

Emily @Pagemaster4Life Olivia Wilde on her way to deliver Harry Styles the special salad dressing Olivia Wilde on her way to deliver Harry Styles the special salad dressing https://t.co/uU80KW0Gmy

sara 🎃 @sunflowerrhrry olivia wilde while jason is under her car olivia wilde while jason is under her car https://t.co/SlfGbPPsdo

katie @tinychairs this that olivia wilde salad dressing this that olivia wilde salad dressing https://t.co/aF2Smr4vRS

jackie 👻 @jackiegeeze olivia wilde leaving the house with her “special dressing” dressed salad



olivia wilde leaving the house with her “special dressing” dressed salad https://t.co/fprJtqx0im

Why did the former nanny come forward?

The unidentified nanny revealed that she was abruptly fired on February 1 by Sudeikis when he was “drunk and out of control.” The actor was reportedly enraged after discovering that the nanny had texted Wilde.

She was then terminated without severance pay and has been unable to find work since her disagreement with the family, who claimed that she had quit. She stated that she was “shocked” and “traumatized” by the situation, and felt like a “bag of trash that was thrown out.”

Since she came forward to reveal personal details about Wilde and Sudeikis' former marriage, the actors have also come forward with a joint statement questioning the legitimacy of her claims, saying that they are “false.”

They also stated that they will continue to protect their children and “hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

A representative for Olivia Wilde also told sources that the nanny was not fired but chose to resign.

