What is Owen Wilson's Paint about? Trailer, release date, and all you need to know about the comedy film

The trailer for the upcoming Owen Wilson movie, Paint, has finally dropped. The film revolves around PBS painter Bob Ross, focusing on the behind-the-scenes turmoil in the life of the beloved artist who influenced the lives of several generations.

Wilson portrays the Ross-like character Carl in the film, who is armed with a paintbrush, a wig, and a dulcet voice as he takes the world by storm with his television program. Carl desperately needs to comprehend that there is more to life than television ratings, which is reflected in the lighthearted comedy.

What do we know about Paint starring Owen Wilson?

If you're looking forward to the Owen Wilson starrer, then here is everything you need to know about it before the movie finally airs.

Paint release date

Owen Wilson's movie will be making its way to the theaters on April 7, 2023.

As of now, the movie will not be released on any streaming platform, but interested viewers can catch the movie on the big screen from April 7.

Plot details revealed

Produced by IFC Films, Paint is the directorial debut of Brit McAdams, who also wrote its screenplay. Loosely based on the figure of celebrity painter Bob Ross, the movie is expected to be a controversial depiction of the artist through the behind-the-scenes of his life. However, the film does not appear to be entirely based on Bob Ross's life.

However, the film contains familiar and endearing visuals that will remind viewers of Ross, who hosted the PBS show The Joy of Painting for 31 seasons. There are subtle hints that the film is a tribute to Ross, such as the inter-title cards using a yellow retro font associated with the artist and Wilson wearing the late artist's trademark jeans and a light blue button-up shirt.

The film's light-hearted tone means that it will not delve as deeply into the artist's controversies as the Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed. Ross's son Steve filed a lawsuit against Annette and Walt Kowalski in 2019. The suit was dismissed without going into Kowalskis' alleged exploitation of his father's name and likeness.

Watch the Paint trailer here

The trailer begins with Nargle and his impact on his community, inspiring people of all backgrounds and ages with his work. But the arrival of Ambrosia appears to be undermining his hold on Vermont. Carl's behavior becomes more aggressive as he feels threatened by the arrival of another star, and the soft-spoken artist now has to deal with his anger issues while trying to figure out why people are more drawn to Ambrosia than to him.

Alongside Owen Wilson in the lead role, the movie stars Michaela Watkins, Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ciara Renée.

Catch the movie in theaters this April.

