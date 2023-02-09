''Why not just do a Bob Ross biopic instead?'': Netizens confused over Owen Wilson's look in new Paint trailer

Fans of Owen Wilson are visibly bewildered by the actor's avatar in the teaser trailer for Paint. On April 7, 2023, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres.

Owen Wilson plays Carl Nargle, a beloved painter who is the lead of the film. Wilson will be joined by Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, Lucy Freyer, Denny Dillon, Evander Duck Jr., Will Blagrove, and Ryan Czerwonko.

Fans are split on the actor's look, despite the trailer's widespread acclaim. They confused him for Bob Ross, a renowned painter who used to carry out the same actions as Wilson's character in the trailer. They even questioned why the producers did not move through with a Bob Ross biographical instead.

Fans on Twitter think Owen Wilson in Paint looks exactly like Bob Ross

For the oblivious, Bob Ross was an American painter, art instructor, television host, and the creator of The Joy of Painting. The instructional show aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS in the United States and CBC in Canada.

Even though he passed away in 1995, he and his work have been immortalized and have always been talked about since the inception of the internet, mostly in the form of memes. Netizens noticed that Wilson and Ross looked uncannily similar.

Fans are baffled as to why Bob Ross is spelling Carl Nargle and wonder if the upcoming film is a parody of Bob Ross or if a real-life Carl Nargle does exist. Many fans thought the actor was supposed to be Ross upon viewing the trailer for the first time.

The actor has also become a meme for his iconic "WOW," and fans have even bombarded Twitter with it. One fan uttered the famous "Mom, can we get?" quote and another boldly asserted that nobody would believe that Wilson wasn't Ross in the movie.

Some said they would only refer to the actor as Bob Ross no matter what and hoped that the late painter's estate was not paid to completely wreck his name. One fan liked the trailer and was satisfied with the casting and said that a movie about Ross was needed for ages.

What is Paint about?

The upcoming film follows a painter from Vermont named Carl Nargle, who has been the talk of the town for almost thirty years for his TV show and on-screen presence but is now met with an adversary in the form of a younger and better painter who is hired by the station.

Day by day, the new painter beings robbing Nargle of every joy and empire he created over three decades.

Paint's official synopsis reads:

"Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves."

The film is directed and written by Brit McAdams, with Sam Maydew and Peter Brant responsible for its production.

