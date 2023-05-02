What is Paramount's Double Life about? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

Paramount's new crime-thriller movie Double Life will premiere on the big screen on May 5, 2023. The plot revolves around a widow who discovers via her late husband's mistress that his death was not an accident, prompting the unlikely duo to pair up to uncover the truth about his murder.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to IMDb:

"Follows a widow who finds out from her late husband's mistress that his death was not an accident. Both women work together to unmask the truth behind the man they both loved."

The film stars Javicia Leslie, Pascale Hutton, and Vincent Gale in the lead roles, alongside many others who play pivotal supporting characters. Martin Wood directed the film, which was written by Michael Hurst and Chris Sivertson and produced by Brad Krevoy and John MacCarthy.

Double Life promises to be an exhilarating escapade for mystery fanatics

Paramount Movies dropped the official preview of the film on April 7, 2023, and it offers the perfect combination of crime and mystery for viewers. The anticipation for the movie is also a result of the unique and refreshing plotline that the film ventures into and the suspenseful tone that the preview maintains.

Double Life promises to hit it out of the park with its phenomenal storytelling and a star-studded cast to add to its flair. In an interview with Digital Journal, the film's lead actor Javicia Leslie commented on what viewers can expect from the upcoming film:

“I hope viewers come and have some fun. I hope they watch this film, which is a fun crime thriller, and it has a twist. It is led by two badass females and two unlikely friends. Also, we never know who the killer is. It is one great whodunnit.”

The film has already caught the attention of many due to its unique storyline and the fact that it stars two female protagonists in the lead. Viewers can expect to go through an absolute rollercoaster of emotions with this murder mystery that'll keep them guessing till the end.

Double Life cast details

Double Life features two female leads, Javicia Leslie and Pascale Hutton, who already have impeccable chemistry on the screen based on the preview of the film. Javicia Leslie plays the role of mistress of Mark Setter, husband to Sharon Setter, played by Pascale Hutton. They manage to embody the characters effortlessly and promise to deliver a spectacular performance in the movie.

In an interview with Digital Journal, Javicia Leslie spoke about her experience working with the rest of the star cast of Double Life:

"I loved working with my co-stars. I had a really great time with them, especially Pascale. That was our first time meeting and we met on set. We immediately had chemistry and we connected. It was a lot of fun with Pascale."

She further commented on playing the role of Jo Creuzot by noting that she was drawn to “the duality of being a badass fighter while also being a protector of the people she cares about emotionally” such as her mother and Sharon (Pascale Hutton).

Apart from Javicia Leslie and Pascale Hutton, Double Life also features names such as Carmen Moore (Detective Carmen Traxler), Vincent Gale (Larry), John Cassini (Louis Strand), Niall Matter (Mark Setter), Aaron Douglas (Sheldon Roberts), Veronika Hadrava (Wendy), and William Macdonald (Glen Vukovich) who play pivotal roles in the film.

Double Life is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes