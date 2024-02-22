What was Paul D'Amato's net worth? Law & Order actor's career earnings explored after his death

Actor Paul D'Amato, 75, has recently passed away on February 19, 2024. He was mostly known for his performance in TV shows like Law & Order, and as per Net Worth Post, his net worth was believed to be $1.2 million.

Patch News states that the Slap Shot star contracted progressive supranuclear palsy, which led to his demise. He was reportedly struggling with the disease for around four years. Paul's fiancée, Marina Re, also confirmed the same, and he was at his residence in Massachusetts at the time of death.

Paul started his career on stage and soon shifted his focus towards films and TV shows. He later began working as a boot fitter for skiing, and while speaking to Worcester Telegram in 2019, he said that he developed an interest in skiing during his childhood. He added,

"I've been in the ski profession 40 years. I was manager of a ski shop in Manhattan where I worked as a boot fitter for 35 years. I'd rather do that than wait on tables."

He revealed that he trained himself in dance during the 50s and performed at the Worcester Auditorium. He further stated that his parents were an inspiration, and he was an important part of the Carousel Theater for around nine years.

Paul D'Amato accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career

Paul D'Amato was praised for his appearances on screen over the years. His acting career was his main source of income, and as mentioned earlier, his net worth was estimated to be almost $1.2 million.

D'Amato had multiple credits under his name, but there were a few projects that gave him the much-needed popularity. This also included the sports comedy film Slap Shot, where he portrayed the role of the main villain. The film had Paul Newman playing the lead and collected around $28 million at the box office.

In an interview with Worcester Magazine in 2014, he addressed his casting in the film and revealed that his hockey skills helped him to get the role. His agent informed him about the audition, and he recalled the same by saying,

"At the audition I look out, they're already on the ice but they can't skate and my heart almost leapt out of my chest because I realized at that point I had a shot, that I was better than these guys."

Paul D'Amato also said in the interview that IMDb has mentioned only the big projects where he has been featured so far, but he has done a few student films in his career. His filmography included TV shows such as Law & Order and films like The Deer Hunter, Heaven's Gate, and more.

He told Worcester Telegram that he played one of the leads in The Deer Hunter and never did anything that was not allowed by his parents. He said that he was watching the film with his fiancée Marina Re and told her that he "held a razor" to a character's throat and stabbed him.

Marina Fe pays tribute to her fiancé through social media

While social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after Paul D'Amato's demise, his fiancée Marina Re also shared a Facebook post in his memory. Marina Re posted a few photos posing with D'Amato and wrote that he left an impact on everyone's lives. She continued,

"He may have played tough bad guys, but a sweeter, kinder, more compassionate man. Does not exist. Whether skiing down the slopes, riding his motorcycle, skating on the ice, rollerblading through the village, or kayaking on the lake, he lived life to the fullest."

Apart from Fe, Paul D'Amato is also survived by his sister Andrea.

