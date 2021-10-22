What is Peter Scolari's net worth? 'Bosom Buddies' star's fortune explored as he passes away at 66

Peter Scolari recently passed away on the morning of October 22 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.

Scolari’s death was confirmed by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. His final appearance on stage was back in 2018 in the Broadway production of the political drama, The True.

NoelCaslerComedy @caslernoel I don’t have the words to describe what a good man Peter Scolari was, besides being a tremendous talent he was always willing to reach out a hand and help others. He had many gifts in his life and he always shared them freely. Rest Easy, Peter.🙏 I don’t have the words to describe what a good man Peter Scolari was, besides being a tremendous talent he was always willing to reach out a hand and help others. He had many gifts in his life and he always shared them freely. Rest Easy, Peter.🙏

The popular actor is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and his children – Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

Net worth of Peter Scolari explored

Peter Scolari was a well-known actor and popular for his appearance as Michael Harris on Newhart and Henry Desmond in Bosom Buddies. He was nominated three times at the Emmys for his work on Newhart.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Camp Nowhere actor’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. His successful career as an actor is the result of the wealth he owns today.

Peter Scolari with Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi in CBS' Evil. (Image via Getty Images)

Detailed information related to his assets currently remains unavailable. However, Scolari was a familiar face in Hollywood and he has probably earned a lot from his movies and TV shows.

Career and personal life of Peter Scolari in brief

Scolari first appeared in the sitcom Goodtime Girls in 1980 and then shot to fame in Bosom Buddies, where he starred alongside Tom Hanks. Following the cancelation of Bosom Buddies in 1982, he joined Newhart in 1984, which concluded in 1990.

After gaining recognition for his appearances in Family Album and Dweebs, he played the role of inventor Wayne Szalinski in the TV adaptation of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids for three seasons.

He played the recurring role as Lena Dunham’s father in HBO’s Girls and won an Emmy for the same in 2016. He was then seen as Gilliam B. Loeb, a corrupt police commissioner in Fox’s superhero crime drama, Gotham.

Peter Scolari first married Debra Steagal and then Cathy Trien. He became a father of two children and one of them is a pop star. He then tied the knot with girlfriend Tracy Shayne in 2013.

Scolari's death has been a huge loss for Hollywood and the public paid their tribute on social media.

