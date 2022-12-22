Pink noise is social media’s latest fascination, which is also a noise color like white noise. However, this one is less intense. The hashtag #pinknoise has been viewed 12.4 million times on TikTok, with users claiming it helps them sleep well. In fact, one user also said that pink noise remedied their chronic tinnitus.

White noise comprises all sound frequencies across the audible sound spectrum that are played at equal intensity. Pink noise, on the other hand, only contains sound frequencies that people can hear. It’s softer than white noise since it amplifies lower frequencies, such as a soothing background hum or reducing loud, shrill high frequencies to a steadier and lower pitch.

In a way, this noise filters out jarring noises that can irritate or distract a person, such as snoring, door slamming, or a car driving by with loud honking. This helps one doze off faster and keeps them in a deep sleep for longer than usual by creating a more de-stressing listening experience. Moreover, one also feels more rested when they wake up.

Most of the sounds produced by nature can be categorized as pink noise. Usually, natural sounds tend to have low frequencies, which makes them soothing to the human ears—for example, ocean waves, waterfalls, steady rainfall, rustling leaves, etc.

Potential health benefits of pink noise

Research evidence suggests that this noise can act as a sleeping aid. Its ability to obscure unwanted high-pitched sounds helps reduce the time it takes for one to fall asleep.

According to Nilli Lavie, a Professor of Psychology and Brain Sciences at the University College London Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience:

“Pink noise changes the amount of sound energy—simply put, the intensity of the volume—inversely to the frequency. So it makes higher-frequency sounds appear quieter.”

Studies say that listening to this noise while sleeping enhances slow-wave activity in one’s brain. While it's commonly known as deep sleep, the noise improves one’s overall sleeping habits and quality. As a matter of fact, an extended period of deep sleep can strengthen one’s memory, improve the immune system, and reduce stress levels.

Ms. Deese @msdeeseiscool To the teacher genius on TikTok that taught me to play “pink noise” all day in my classroom to calm the students down… I owe you the world.



Describing this kind of noise, sleep medicine expert Dr. Michelle Drerup said that anything that an individual finds relaxing, whether be it white noise or any other colored noise, can work as an agent of beneficial sleeping:

“The pink noise actually enhances brain activity that’s associated with deep phases of sleep. It’s like the child who conditions herself to fall asleep with a teddy bear. If she doesn’t have the teddy bear, she won’t sleep as well. Is the teddy bear changing her sleep? No, but she associates it with falling asleep.”

She further added:

“I had a patient who found techno music relaxing to help fall asleep. For me, that would be the last thing. But it has a steady beat, and it worked for them.”

Dr. Drerup explained that the consistent sound from these noises acts as a cloak that blocks out or tones down sudden high-frequency noises that can potentially wake someone up. Pink and white noises tune one’s auditory focus to that continuous sound, as it has a soothing appeal that helps one sleep faster.

If an individual struggle to fall asleep quickly or maintain long hours of proper, restful sleep, they can try listening to pink noise. Many therapists advise their patients to pick up on this kind of noise for a calming effect. They also use it to treat hearing ailments such as tinnitus or a constant buzzing noise that jams one’s proper hearing ability in one or both ears.

