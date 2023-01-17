What is the police girl meme about ? Maegan Hall social media trend explained

Several police officer Maegan Hall memes have taken over social media after she and six of her male colleagues were exposed for having s*xual affairs at the workplace. Tennessee’s La Vergne police department has since gained massive traction for their investigators' behavior.

Although the people who took part in the encounters have either been fired or temporarily suspended, netizens have been having a field day trolling Hall for her actions.

Maegan Hall, the now-former cop at the La Vergne Police Department, made headlines after she engaged in s*xual relationships with fellow officers while on duty and inside city-owned property. Along with the affairs coming to light, Hall also allegedly took part in a "Girls Gone Wild"-themed hot tub party where her ch**t was exposed to co-workers.

Maegan Hall was also accused of sending explicit videos and photos to her colleagues. She also allegedly discussed having a “three-way” with one of her colleague’s wife which reportedly never transpired.

It is important to note that as the aforementioned events occurred, Maegan Hall was married to her college sweetheart Jedidiah, a state park ranger and the son of a pastor. Officers involved with Hall claimed that she told them that she was in an open marriage. However, her husband was reportedly visibly upset when he saw his wife kissing another officer’s wife during a party.

It has since been revealed that Maegan Hall and Jedidiah are working on their marriage despite the scandalizing scandal.

After news of the scandal broke, a video of Hall riding a mechanical bull went viral on social media. She was in uniform and playfully riding the bull until she fell off in the end.

What is the viral "police girl" meme that Maegan Hall is a part of?

Despite the scandal being incredibly serious and life-altering, netizens had a field day when the story broke out. Although the scandal came to light earlier this week, memes took over the internet as recently as yesterday following extensive media coverage.

Several internet users created a plethora of memes related to Maegan Hall, her husband Jedidiah and the officers involved. Several netizens joked about the police department in question, the current state of Hall’s marriage and made lewd comments about the police officer in question.

Concerningly, Maegan Hall was the only officer to be brutally trolled on social media despite her male counterparts taking part in explicit actions while themselves being married.

A few reactions to the La Vergne Police Department scandal read:

Stitchy||ObiWanDankOG @ObiWanDankOG These memes are too much. Lmfao. Context: Home Girl Cheated on her Husband with the entire Police Force. And fun fact. Her Husband was the one to give her Police Training. I am baffled at this. These memes are too much. Lmfao. Context: Home Girl Cheated on her Husband with the entire Police Force. And fun fact. Her Husband was the one to give her Police Training. I am baffled at this. https://t.co/BS9S7pCiUz

La Vergne police chief releases statement following the scandal

Police Chief Burrel Davis from the La Vergne Police Department released a statement to USA Today where he expressed that they will continue to professionally protect the community and also bring in counselors inside the department. He said:

“I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole. This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community.”

Since the scandal broke out, Hall spoke to a news outlet and stated that she was not interested in discussing the situation and wanted to focus on “moving on.”

Poll : 0 votes