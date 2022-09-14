What is a polyp? Ryan Reynolds undergoes life-saving colonoscopy to raise awareness about procedure

Ryan Reynolds opened up on going through a "life-saving" colonoscopy procedure and urged his fans to get their colons checked to "help kick colon cancer's a**."

This procedure is usually recommended for men who turn 40. Ryan Reynolds' doctors found an "extremely subtle polyp" on the right side of his colon, which was removed immediately to avoid a "close call."

As per the Mayo Clinic, a colon polyp is a tiny lump of cells that forms in the lining of the colon. Some colon polyps also develop into colon cancer over time. It can be fatal if no treatment or medication is provided at the right time.

As for Ryan Reynolds, his doctor noted that the condition could have been life-threatening had the procedure not been carried out on time. The Deadpool actor had no symptoms that could judge the state of the polyp inside his colon. His doctor said:

"This was potentially life-saving for you: I am not kidding. I am not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms."

Ryan Reynolds goes through "life-saving" colon polyp removal surgery

Reynolds, 45, underwent a colonoscopy as doctors removed a "subtle polyp" from his colon, which could have been dangerous for his health.

Teaming up with Lead From Behind, a colon cancer awareness organization, Ryan Reynolds filmed a YouTube video of his surgery to destigmatize the colonoscopy procedure. Reynolds reportedly wanted to show that a celebrity such as himself can also deal with surprises when it comes to health and wellbeing.

Taking to Instagram, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the co-chairmen of the Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, opened up about Reynolds' decision to get a colonoscopy done and film the entire procedure. Turns out, Reynolds lost a friendly bet to Rob, which led to him filming the surgery. McElhenney noted:

"Ryan bet that I would not learn how to speak Welsh. He was so sure, he said he'd publicly broadcast his colonoscopy if I could do it."

Ryan Reynolds added:

"Rob and I both, we turned 45 this year... And part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. It's a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally save your life."

Inside the procedure room, Ryan Reynolds also quipped:

"I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared. It's not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a**.

Signs and symptoms of colon polyp and cancer

In the video, Ryan Reynolds' doctor noted that he showed no symptoms of a growing polyp. However, as per the Mayo Clinic, colon polyps usually have symptoms including rectal bleeding, changes in stool color, changes in bowel habits, pain, or iron deficiency.

The Mayo Clinic also notes that it is advised to visit a doctor when one experiences abdominal pain, blood in the stool, or a change in bowel habits.

It is also important to be screened for polyps on a daily or weekly basis to remain safe.

Colon cancer can be caused due to inflammatory intestinal conditions, excess use of cigarettes, alcohol, obesity, or lack of exercise.

After tests were conducted on both Ryan and Rob, the video flashed a note to the audience which read:

"Colon cancer is preventable. If you are 45 or older, ask your doctor about getting a colonoscopy."

It has not been stated what triggered the condition in Ryan Reynolds. However, the actor has had effective surgery which successfully removed the polyp inside him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes