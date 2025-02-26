What did Rachel Maddow say about Joy Reid's firing? Host leaves netizens floored with unabashed call-out of her own network 

American TV news/program host and liberal commentator Rachel Maddow appeared on the final broadcast of her fellow host Joy Reid’s show, The ReidOut, on February 24. This came after MSNBC abruptly axed Reid’s program on Sunday night.

She called the decision a “bad mistake” while emphasizing the need to speak out against “fascism.”

“First of all, I want to say I love you, Joy, and I am bereft that ‘The ReidOut’ is ending… I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. It is not my call and I understand that. But that’s what I think,” she remarked.

Rachel Maddow shared that she learned from her senior colleague and didn’t want to see her go. She added that Joy Reid wasn’t “taking a different job at the network.” Instead, she is leaving MSNBC permanently, which, according to Maddow, was “very, very, very hard to take.”

The 51-year-old also spoke about the “changes that have been announced at MSNBC over the last couple of days,” particularly the cancellation of shows hosted by women of color, including Reid, calling it “indefensible.”

In the wake of Rachel Maddow’s remarks about Joy Reid’s departure from the network and her criticism of MSNBC, the internet is having varied reactions. While some praised the Californian, others speculated she could be next for criticizing her employer.

“Wow. Rachel Maddow called out her network for four minutes tonight, noting not just how special Joy Reid is but also how MSNBC is cutting 2 anchors of color & hurting the people who make all the shows possible. This is courage. A true class act,” a netizen wrote.

“Regardless of the situation, props for just speaking up and out on national TV,” another netizen wrote.

“Stunning and brave,” a user wrote.

Others continued to weigh in:

“She's probably next to go,” another user wrote.

“She must have another job lined up,” an individual wrote.

Exploring Rachel Maddow’s latest comments on Joy Reid and MSNBC

On Monday night, Joy Reid hosted the final episode of her MSNBC show, The ReidOut, which was discontinued over the weekend after four and a half years. During the closing moments, she invited fellow hosts Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Lawrence O’Donnell to reminisce about their time together and bid farewell.

Rachel Maddow expressed her thoughts on Joy Reid's exit, stating that there has been “no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid.” She then made a “point of personal privilege” and called out MSNBC for abruptly terminating Joy’s program.

“I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC,” Maddow stated.

Joy Reid returned the favor and called Rachel “our fearless leader” and said “no one in this company fights for us harder.” Later, the former Air America Radio host talked about MSNBC’s cancellation of other shows hosted by minorities.

For instance, Alex Wagner is being replaced by Jen Psaki, Joy Reid’s timeslot is being taken over by Symone Sanders Townsend, and Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez will host a new panel program starting in April.

Katie Phang has also been removed from her usual show. Notably, unlike Reid, who is leaving the channel, Wagner and Phang will continue their roles as senior political analyst and legal correspondent, respectively.

“I will tell you. It is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two – count them – two non-white hosts in primetime, both of our non-white hosts in primetime are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible. And I do not defend it,” Maddow added.

Having said that, Rachel praised her colleagues and their new roles, saying,

"Everybody who’s going to be in anchor chairs from here on out are great colleagues and great at what they do.”

However, she emphasized that the way the production staff was “being put through the wringer” by management, was inexcusable.

“Dozens of producers and staffers – including some who are among the most experienced and most talented and most specialist producers in the building – are facing being laid off. They’re being invited to reapply for new jobs,” the Stanford alum noted.

“That has never happened at this scale in this way before when it comes to programming changes, presumably because it’s not the right way to treat people. And it’s inefficient and it’s unnecessary, and it kind of drops the bottom out of whether or not people feel like this is a good place to work.”

This is not the first time Rachel Maddow has criticized her own network. Last year, when NBC News temporarily appointed former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst, the Grammy winner called it “inexplicable” and likened it to a district attorney hiring a “mobster.” Ultimately, the channel dropped McDaniel.

In March 2024, Rachel Maddow further condemned MSNBC for airing Donald Trump’s speech following his Super Tuesday primary victory, claiming that it was “irresponsible to broadcast” just as it was “allowing somebody to knowingly lie on your air.”

Joy Reid’s abrupt departure from MSNBC followed the network's appointment of Rebecca Kutler as its new president, succeeding Rashida Jones.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that employees who produced Reid and Maddow’s primetime evening news programs were also laid off but had the option to apply for new positions. The latter, who is currently the network’s highest-rated host and hosting five nights a week until Trump’s first 100 days, will, however, continue with her executive producer, Cory Gnazzo.

Insider sources from MSNBC told The Independent and The Guardian that the changes were not “widespread layoffs” but rather part of the network’s reorganization efforts to support new programs.

