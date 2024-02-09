What did Raman Dlamini do? Judge grants restraining order against Doja Cat’s brother over alleged abuse

Doja Cat's brother, Raman Dlamini, has come under scrutiny for multiple instances of intimidation and violence against his family, including an instance of allegedly knocking the singer's teeth out. Court documents obtained by Radar Online revealed that Dlamini and Doja's mother had successfully filed for a restraining order against her son in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The restraining order filed on January 12 of this year will last until January 31, 2029. Although Doja's mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, had also requested a restraining order for Doja along with Dlamini's 13-year-old son, the request for Doja was denied as she had to file one herself.

Doja Cat's brother allegedly knocked her teeth out and choked her mom

According to Radar Online, Doja Cat's 62-year-old mother, Deborah Sawyer, had requested a restraining order against her son, Doja's elder brother, Raman Dlamini, on January 12, 2024. She had requested that her son remain as far as 100 yards away from her, her singer daughter, and her grandson, who is also Dlamini's 13-year-old son.

The restraining order mentioned various instances of physical and mental abuse that the 30-year-old man would bring down upon his family. Sawyer alleged that Doja was a victim of his "physical and verbal abuse." In one particular instance, Sawyer revealed that he had even allegedly knocked the Paint The Town Red singer's teeth out. It is not known when exactly this occurred.

She mentioned that Dlamini had allegedly verbally degraded and demeaned Doja Cat, making her feel "unsafe and traumatized' and even allegedly causing harm to her property. It was not just Doja, as the restraining order also mentioned the alleged threats and instances of violence that Sawyer's eldest son would bring down upon herself.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online revealed that Sawyer, in her petition, alleged that she lived with "constant anxiety" for her safety. She said that her son had even allegedly berated, choked, and threatened to beat her on multiple occasions. She also stated that he made a lot of "deeply hurtful and offensive" comments that she had to block from her memory.

Sawyer alleged that her son used "bullying tactics" to make her give him more money than what was rational and reasonable, which put additional stress on her to work hard. However, he then allegedly "abuses" her, thereby making it extremely difficult for her to complete her work.

The outlet detailed an incident in November of last year when Dlamini yelled at his mother in front of her grandson and told her no man would ever want her. He also her and called her a "f*cking lazy, nasty white b*tch." Sawyer was quoted in her petition as saying,

"The possibility of having a peaceful household to raise my grandson is completely compromised with this erratic behavior. There are many times [his son] does not want him to come over to the house."

This is not the first time Doja Cat's mom has filed for a restraining order. She was granted plenty of temporary restraining orders against Dlamini in 2017, but now she has been granted a permanent one that will last till January 31, 2029. Sawyer filed the order for herself, her 13-year-old grandson, of whom she is the legal guardian, and her daughter, Doja Cat. However, Doja was not granted the order as she had to file for one herself.

