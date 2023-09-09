What is respiratory failure? Details explored as Pee-Wee Herman star Paul Reubens’ cause of death revealed

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-Wee Herman, died on July 30, 2023, and after several months, the cause of death has finally been revealed. According to the actor's death certificate, Reubens died of acute hypoxic respiratory failure. The same has been reported by the New York Post as well.

As per Healthline, the medical condition is described as an occurrence "when your lungs cannot release enough oxygen into your blood, which prevents your organs from properly functioning."

The sequential underlying cause of respiratory failure was also mentioned in Paul Reubens' death certificate as acute myelogenous leukemia. News outlet People also reported that the actor was battling two types of cancer at the time of his death - acute myelogenous leukemia and metastatic lung cancer.

Paul Reubens battled with two kinds of cancer simultaneously

An iconic actor, Paul Reubens was known for his roles in Pee-Wee Herman show and other movies and TV shows like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Blow Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Batman Returns.

Reubens reportedly died this year at the age of 70 and was keeping his cancer diagnosis a secret from the public for years. However, his family revealed his condition on July 31, a day after his death. They said how he was “bravely and privately” fighting cancer for years “with his trademark tenacity and wit.”

On September 9, 2023, Fox News reported that the cause of his death was acute hypoxic respiratory failure. As per Medline Plus, respiratory failure is “a condition in which your blood doesn't have enough oxygen or has too much carbon dioxide. Sometimes you can have both problems.”

The underlying cause was described in the death certificate as acute myelogenous leukemia, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is “a cancer that affects blood cells and bone marrow.”

As per People, Paul Reubens was suffering from two types of cancer at the time of his death, the second condition was metastatic lung cancer. WebMD stated that it is a type of cancer that “spreads to the other lung or spreads to other parts of your body.”

Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens had already prepared a statement for his fans prior to his death

On July 31, 2023, Paul Reubens's iconic character Pee-Wee Herman's Facebook page shared the news of his death. In the statement, his team talked about the "beloved actor" who "delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness." They further continued:

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Paul himself had an apology prepared for his followers for not disclosing his cancer diagnosis for the past six years before his death. Addressing his fans, the actor wrote:

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Paul Reubens started his career in 1981 playing Pee-wee Herman at The Groundlings Theatre. He soon got a chance to play the character on the big screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and the 1988 sequel, Big Top Pee-wee, after getting a spot on HBO’s broadcast.

The actor was awarded his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1988. Although he was known for his funny bits and impersonations, he also acted on other relatively serious projects like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blow.

Reubens was reportedly cremated after his death and has been laid to rest in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.