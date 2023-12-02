What is Rigor Mortis? Condition explored as End Wokeness comes under fire for accusing Gazan grandfather of holding a doll as his dead grandson

On December 1, Twitter user End Wokeness was criticized online after they seemingly made fun of the condition, Rigor Mortis, by speaking about a video shared by Shaun King. The clip in question reportedly featured a man in Gaza holding his dead grandson and End Wokeness claimed that the man was allegedly holding a doll and not a real person.

As soon as the now-deleted post went viral online, it garnered massive backlash. Netizens rushed to the comment section to protest against the same and stated that the man was indeed holding a real person, who had Rigor Mortis.

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing and graphic content. Readers' discretion is advised.

The End Wokeness' post was criticized online (Image via X/@EndWokeness)

According to the National Institutes of Health, Rigor Mortis refers to the muscles in an individual's body becoming stiff after they have died.

Expand Tweet

Rigor Mortis is a condition that results in the postmortem stiffening of the muscles in the body

Postmortem rigidity, also known as Rigor Mortis, is the fourth stage of death. It is one of the most obvious indicators of death and it is characterized by the corpse's limbs stiffening due to postmortem chemical changes in the muscles.

Rigor Mortis in humans can develop as quickly as four hours after their death. As per the National Institutes of Health, the condition is not permanent and starts to fade away about 36 hours after an individual's death. It usually only lasts eight hours at "room temperature."

Additionally, the condition helps officials determine the amount of time that has passed since an individual's death and whether the body was moved after death. Unless the position is altered by external factors, the body's position at the time of death is indicative of the position in which Rigor Mortis begins.

Rigor Mortis first appears in muscles in the face, followed by muscles in the hands and upper limbs. It then impacts the lower limbs.

Rigor mortis is caused by certain chemical alterations in the body post-death. In this condition, the muscles begin to relax. Moreover, the depletion of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the cell's energy molecule, is the primary cause of this condition.

In addition to the chemical alterations, body temperature also plays an important role. Chemical changes in a deceased human's body occur more quickly in a warmer region. The various stages of the condition do not occur in bodies that have been submerged in ice-cold water for several days. The muscles in the body will begin to become stiff once the body starts to defrost.

Netizens bashed the X user for their now-deleted post

On Friday, X user, End Wokeness, posted a controversial tweet as they stated that the man in the video shared by Shaun King was allegedly holding a "doll."

“Shaun King just posted a video of a man in Gaza holding his dead grandson. 2.4M views and 157k likes in 3 hours. The only problem? The baby is a doll,” they said in the now-deleted post.

The next day, on December 2, King shared visuals from the ongoing conflict and wrote:

"I was told that the white supremacists and zionists here on Twitter believe that all of the 8,000+ babies and children slaughtered in Gaza are fake. Dolls. Special effects. Your ignorance is breathtaking."

Expand Tweet

The last line of End Wokeness' post sparked criticism online. Several individuals took to the comments section of the post and accused the user of "not knowing how biology works." They also urged them to publicly apologize for being insensitive and also demanded that they delete the post, which they eventually did.

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@jacksonhinkle)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@propandco)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@GozukaraFurkan)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@stairwayto3dom)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@nadawi_20)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@rikbtw)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@DrLoupis)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@AtlasEmperor)

Netizens slammed the user for their tweet (Image via X/@Liberacrat_)

It is important to note that End Wokeness deleted the post soon after it received backlash online. The user has not addressed the criticism as of this writing.