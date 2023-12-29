What is Rips in Letterkenny? Explained

Letterkenny is a Canadian television show that revolves around the small rural town of Letterkenny, Ontario. The show gained popularity due to its variety of quirky characters. Moreover, it is renowned for its fast-paced and witty dialogue. In the context of the show, "Rips" is a slang word that typically refers to the act of smoking, especially cannabis.

Rips is a part of the show's distinctive language that includes many regional and made-up terms. By creating their quirky lingo, the show depicts its unique comedic style and cultural depiction of Canada.

How language acts as a character in the Letterkenny series

The language in the series often serves as a character in itself. This is because it highlights the unique dynamics and relationships among the characters in the show. The same goes for the slang word "Rips" which refers to the distinctive lingo of the Letterkenny universe.

Similarly, the phrase "Wheel, Snipe, and Celly" is a hockey term in the show's lingo. This phrase encapsulates key aspects of playing hockey. It includes showing skill in moving ("wheeling"), scoring goals ("sniping"), and celebrating those achievements ("cellying").

Additionally, it's part of the show's use of hockey slang as it reflects the culture and humor around the sport as depicted in the series.

What are some other slang words in Letterkenny Lingo?

The show consists of a handful of slang words. Below is a list of a few of the popular phrases from the show along with their meaning:

1) Pitter Patter: This term refers to encouragement to start or continue something it is akin to the phrase "let's get going."

2) Ferda: This term is short for "for the boys," especially doing something for the benefit of the group.

3) Chirping: This is a slang word for trash-talking, especially in sports contexts.

4) Spare Parts: It is a dismissive term for someone considered insignificant or useless.

5) Hard No: The term in the show's lingo means a strong, unequivocal refusal or rejection.

Will there be a Letterkenny season 13?

No, there won't be a season 13 of the Letterkenny series. This is because the show concluded with season 12, marking the end of its successful run since 2016.

The decision to not produce a Season 13 was made to maintain the integrity of the show's narrative. The conclusion effectively encapsulated the show's style and provided a fitting and impactful conclusion.

The finale showcased a significant storyline involving the main characters and a town-wide event. Furthermore, it culminated in a heartwarming scene that captured the essence of the community, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

While Letterkenny series itself will not continue, its universe will expand through spin-offs. According to Deadline, Creator Jared Keeso has signed a new deal to develop more episodes of the spin-off Shoresy. The deal also allows the creators to produce new series as well.

In an announcement to Deadline, Justin Stockman, the Vice President of Content Development and programming at Crave, emphasized the distinctiveness of the arrangement especially in the context of the Canadian media industry.

Justin Stockman said:

"This is probably the only deal that has ever been done like this in Canada. The deal does not prevent Keeso from making shows for other platforms, eschewing the golden handcuffs approach taken by some of the major Hollywood players."

The Crave VP further stated:

"There is not a lot of pre-committing in Canadian content so this is pretty unique but shows our belief in Jared and the show, and in other shows that don’t exist yet. This is our way of ensuring he works with us as much as possible without us doing a Hollywood handcuff deal," Stockman said.

Letterkenny series is available to watch on Hulu.