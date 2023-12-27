Why there won't be a Letterkenny season 13, explained

Letterkenny will not have a season 13, as the series concluded with 12 seasons. This decision was announced in November 2023, along with the release dates for the final season on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the US. The show has enjoyed a successful run since its premiere in 2016 as it captured the lives and misadventures of residents in a rural Ontario town.

The series finale of Letterkenny has been described as a fitting conclusion, as the narrative and character arcs were rounded up well. In addition, the ending of the show left a significant impact, as it featured a concluding party resonant with the show's style. Therefore, extending the show beyond just namesakes could have affected the series' following.

Will the Letterkenny universe continue to expand?

While there won't be a season 13 for Letterkenny, the show's universe is set to expand through spin-offs. According to Deadline, Jared Keeso has signed a new contract with the streaming service Crave, for which Hulu has U.S. rights, to develop more episodes of the spin-off series Shoresy. Moreover, they can even create new series in the coming years.

Revealing the news to Deadline, Crave VP of Content Development & Programming Justin Stockman highlighted the distinctiveness of the arrangement within the Canadian media landscape. This deal does not restrict Jared Keeso from creating content for other platforms.

By doing so, it deliberately avoids the restrictive 'golden handcuffs' strategy commonly employed by major Hollywood studios. However, this approach is rare in the Canadian context, as pre-commitments to content are atypical there. Furthermore, the VP emphasized their confidence in both Jared Keeso and his current and future shows.

Through this strategy, Crave aims to maximize its collaboration with Keeso without imposing the limiting conditions often seen in Hollywood contracts. The proposal, in turn, reflects Crave's commitment to fostering creative freedom while ensuring a strong working relationship with the creator.

Justin Stockman said:

"This is probably the only deal that has ever been done like this in Canada. The deal does not prevent Keeso from making shows for other platforms, eschewing the golden handcuffs approach taken by some of the major Hollywood players."

The Crave VP further stated:

"There is not a lot of pre-committing in Canadian content so this is pretty unique but shows our belief in Jared and the show, and in other shows that don’t exist yet,” added Stockman.

"This is our way of ensuring he works with us as much as possible without us doing a Hollywood handcuff deal," Stockman said.

How did the Letterkenny series conclude?

The finale of Letterkenny season 12 brought a fitting conclusion to the series. In the final episode, the main plot revolves around Wayne and his crew devising a plan to rescue their friend Daryl from the Degens. This leads to a classic showdown where Wayne's crew triumphs over the Degens.

Alongside this main storyline, Stewart and Roald are shown planning something significant for the town. The important event planned by them was a rave at the Aeghall. Despite the preparations, Stwart and Roald feared nobody would show up. Surprisingly, the event turned out to be successful, as the whole town eventually joined the party.

The series ends with a heartwarming scene at the Aeghall. In it, the residents of the small town enjoy a lively party. The party, therefore, brings everyone together for one last time. As the camera pans away, it captures the essence of the small town in Ontario. Consequently, it leaves a lasting impression on the close-knit community of Letterkenny.

This ending was seen as a perfect closure for the show as it wrapped up the long-running Hulu comedy with its eminently unique style and spirit.