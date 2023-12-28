Who is Gus at the end of Letterkenny season 12? Explained

The end of Letterkenny season 12 sees a tribute being paid to Gus, who was a dog featured in earlier seasons of the series and was owned by Jared Keeso, the creator and lead actor of the show. In the series, Wayne, played by Keeso, names his dog after the dog on the label of his favorite whiskey, Gus N' Bru.

Notably, Gus passed away a few years before the series finale. Therefore, his presence was significantly felt by the cast and crew. The tribute at the end of the season reflects his importance both in the show and to those who created it.

Letterkenny: Gus shared a real-life connection with Jared Keeso

Gus was notably absent from the season's end party celebrating Stewart and Roald. This party, attended by the residents of Letterkenny, symbolizes a celebration of life in their community.

Gus appeared in earlier seasons and was more than just a character. His connection with the show extended beyond the camera as he was the real-life dog of Jared Keeso.

Sadly, Gus passed away a few years ago, presumably due to natural causes. Despite his physical absence, his presence was deeply felt on the set. Moreover, Keeso's bond with Gus reportedly influenced his advocacy for pit bulls. In an interview with Huffington Post, he emphasized the need for responsible breeding and ownership of these dogs:

“Pit bulls need less idiots breeding them and then selling them to other idiots. Buying a puppy is bringing a beating heart into your home. Like a child, you need to monitor them and make adjustments based on their energy level, temperament, and bad habits,” Keeso said.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Keeso recounted an episode with his ex-girlfriend and Gus making an "extremely attractive pair."

“I was living in an apartment with my then girlfriend and my dog. One is a babe. The other is a pit bull. They made an extremely attractive pair,” he told The Huffington Post.

Letterkenny fans also missed Gus in the show's finale

Fans of the show expressed their admiration and love for Gus on various platforms as they recognized him as an integral part of the series and Keeso's life. A fan shared on Reddit:

"Whenever I'm feeling down, I just think about Jared Keeso and his dog. Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy? Gus is a good boy."

Furthermore, fans recalled how Gus was one of her favorite characters in the show. They also acknowledged his "wonderful facial expressions" and his screen presence, which made them love his character.

Fans remembering Gus from the show (Image via Reddit/marty0115)

What happened at the end of the Letterkenny series?

In the finale, the action kicks off with Wayne and his crew devising a plan to rescue Daryl from the Degens. Using fireworks as a distraction, they engage in a brawl. This sequence, in turn, highlights the strong camaraderie among the characters. Meanwhile, Stewart and Roald proposed to organize a Rave at the Aeghall. The reason behind the Rave party was to create a grand event for the town.

Although Stewart and Roald didn't have high expectations for the party, surprisingly, it turned out to be successful as all the town residents became a part of it. Consequently, it transformed the event into a lively celebration that showcased the unity of the Letterkenny community.

The finale takes a poignant turn as Wayne along with Katy reflects on their journey as he looks at a collection of photos. This moment symbolizes the deep bonds between the characters and the shared history they have in Letterkenny.

Despite Gus' absence from Letterkenny's finale, the show's cast and fans didn't forget to celebrate the delight factor his character brought to the series.