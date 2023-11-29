What role does Adam Sandler’s daughter Sadie Sandler play in Netflix’s Leo movie? Cast and Character explored 

Initially scheduled for November 22, 2023, with the dynamic duo of Adam Sandler and his daughter Sadie Sandler showcasing their dedication to the animated movie "Leo", the film's release date, as revealed in a January 2023 Netflix lineup, pleasantly surprised fans by arriving on the streaming platform a day earlier, on November 21, 2023. Adding to the thrill, Netflix offered U.S. audiences a sneak peek in 150 theaters on November 11 and 12.

As anticipated with Netflix's involvement, "Leo" opted for an exclusive streaming release, bypassing traditional theaters. While this may have disappointed those seeking a cinematic experience, it ensured a wider audience reach.

For viewers gearing up to watch "Leo" without a Netflix subscription, the options included a basic with-ads subscription at $6.99 per month, a standard subscription at $9.99 per month, and a premium subscription at $19.99 per month. Regardless of the format, "Leo" aimed to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline and vibrant animation.

Plot of the movie Leo

"Leo" unfolds the story of an old and wise lizard, Leo, who's spent countless years in a Florida classroom alongside his turtle buddy, Squirtle. Feeling like life has passed him by, Leo decides to break free when he discovers he only has a year left. However, his escape plans take an unexpected turn as he becomes entangled in the challenges faced by his anxious students and has to navigate the antics of a particularly mean substitute teacher.

Also adding to the story in the film "Leo," is Sadie Sandler who embodies the character of Jayda, a fifth-grader entangled in the realms of life!

You'll be surprised to recognize some familiar voices in this animated gem. Let us now explore who voices whom in "Leo" on Netflix.

Who is Sadie Sandler

Sandler family (Image via People)

Born on May 6, 2006, in Los Angeles, California, Sadie Sandler is a 17-year-old actress known for her roles in films like "Pixels" (2015), "Hotel Transylvania" (2012), and "Bedtime Stories" (2008). Sadie Sandler, the eldest child of renowned actors Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, has a younger sister, Sunny, born on November 2, 2008.

Sadie Sandler, who had her Bat Mitzvah in 2019, made headlines when her father arranged for Maroon 5's Adam Levine to perform at the celebration. Since making her movie debut in 2008, Sadie has been a part of several of her father's films, starting with "You Don’t Mess with the Zohan" (2008), where she played "the girl riding on goat." Her filmography includes roles in both "Grown Ups" movies, voicing Winnie in "Hotel Transylvania", and featuring in "Hubie Halloween", "The Do-Over", "The Week Of", "Murder Mystery", "Pixels", "Sandy Wexler", and "The Wrong Missy".

In the film "Leo" Sadie Sandler embodies the character of Jayda, a fifth-grader who grapples with the pressure of meeting her parents' high expectations. Let's learn more about the character in detail.

What role does Sadie Sandler play in Leo?

Sadie Sandler brings to life the character of Jayda with her perfectionist mindset, is on a mission to live up to those standards. However, Leo, the wise lizard in the film, teaches her to cut herself some slack and not be too hard on herself.

Adam Sandler's animated musical is a perfect pick for family movie night in Thanksgiving- Leo's Review (Image via Mashable)

Other characters in the Movie

Adam Sandler as Leo

Adam Sandler takes on the role of Leo, a 74-year-old lizard searching for identity beyond his school terrarium. Departing from typical wild escapades, Leo becomes an unexpected source of comfort for students.

Adam Sandler, renowned for his comedic genius in classics like "Billy Madison" lends his voice to Leo in the Netflix animated film. His humor and depth promise a one-of-a-kind animated adventure, brimming with laughter and valuable life lessons.

Bill Burr as Squirtle

Say hello to Squirtle, Leo's trusty companion in the Florida classroom, brought to life by the talented Bill Burr. Despite Squirtle's tough behavior, he's an unwavering friend, standing tall by Leo's side.

Squirtle and Leo in the Movie "Leo" (Image Via Daily Research Plot)

Bill Burr, the comedic genius behind stand-up brilliance and "F Is for Family" brings his distinctive humor to this animated treasure. With roles in hits like "The Mandalorian" and the Netflix comedy "Old Dads" Burr's comedic flair promises to make Squirtle the most amusing and lovable companion in Leo's lizard world.

Cecily Strong as Ms. Malkin

Cecily Strong lends her talent to the role of Ms. Malkin, the stern substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school, in the animated film "Leo". Known for her stint on Saturday Night Live, Strong brings discipline and responsibility to Ms. Malkin but undergoes a transformative shift after conversing with the wise lizard, Leo.

Sunny Sandler as Summer

Meet Summer, the lively fifth-grader at Fort Myers Elementary School. Known for her talkative nature, she's one of the students who receives advice from the wise lizard, Leo.

Sunny, the youngest of Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, has quite the acting resume, featuring in films like "Pixels", "Hubie Halloween", and Netflix's "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" as Stacy Friedman.

Check out the additional cast members and their roles in "Leo":

Jason Alexander lends his voice to Jayda's Dad.

Rob Schneider takes on the role of the Principal.

Jackie Sandler voices Jayda's mom.

Jo Koy brings Coach Komura to life.

Heidi Gardner plays Eli's mom.

Nick Swardson voices Bunny.

Robert Smigel becomes the voice behind Miniature Horse.

Ethan Smigel lends his voice to Anthony.

Tienya Safko takes on the role of Skyler.

Allison Strong voices Mrs. Salinas.

Stephanie Hsu becomes Skyler's mom.

Sadie Sandler’s movies with Adam Sandler

Sadie Sandler has shared the screen with iconic comedian and her father, Adam Sandler, making a notable mark in the film industry. Let's take a journey through some of the films where the daughter-father duo won hearts, creating moments of humor and laughter:

You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008): Sadie Sandler made her movie debut in this comedy, playing "the girl riding on goat." Grown Ups (2010): In this hilarious ensemble comedy, Sadie Sandler joins her dad alongside other comedic stars as part of a group of childhood friends reuniting for a summer of antics. Grown Ups 2 (2013): The Sandler family fun continues in the sequel, with Sadie reprising her role as one of the children in the ensemble cast. Hotel Transylvania (2012): Sadie lends her voice to the animated character Winnie in this family-friendly animated film where Adam Sandler voices Dracula. Blended (2014): Sadie Sandler has a brief but memorable appearance in this romantic comedy, showcasing the chemistry between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The Ridiculous 6 (2015): This Western comedy, featuring an ensemble cast, includes Sadie in a cameo role alongside her father. Pixels (2015): Sadie adds a touch of charm to this sci-fi comedy, where Adam Sandler plays a video game expert saving the world from pixelated aliens. The Do-Over (2016): In this action comedy, Sadie makes a brief appearance, contributing to the film's comedic moments. Sandy Wexler (2017): Sadie takes on a supporting role in this comedy, adding her talent to the mix as Adam Sandler plays a talent manager. Hubie Halloween (2020): In this Halloween comedy, Sadie Sandler plays a role in the Sandler family fun alongside her father, showcasing their on-screen chemistry once again.

Adam and Sadie in movie Hotel Transylvania (2012) (Image Via Google)

The fantastic animated film "Leo" is the ideal pick to watch, with the family proving to be an ultimate family treat for Thanksgiving, blending adventure, humor, and a touch of unexpected therapy from a lizard—what more could the fans ask for? Brace yourself for laughter and companionship in the upcoming movie.