When does Leo come out on Netflix? Timings for all regions

As Netflix prepares to roll out its animated musical comedy Leo, eager viewers worldwide are anticipating the release date and timing for this unconventional coming-of-age tale featuring an unexpected protagonist, Leo the Lizard. The Netflix movie promises to be a delightful addition to the streaming platform's diverse content.

With its global release on November 21, 2023, viewers of all ages can anticipate an animated journey that transcends generational boundaries.

In this article, we delve into the details of when and where viewers can watch the film across different regions and what the animated movie is all about.

Leo on Netflix: Release Date and Timings

Netflix unveils the whimsical and musical world of Leo on November 21, 2023. The streaming giant had a prior limited theatrical release on the weekend of November 11–12 at Cinemark Tinseltown in North Canton and Cinemark Valley View.

To cater to diverse time zones, Netflix follows a standardized release model, and the release timing may vary based on the viewer’s geographical location. Though there can be exceptions, here are the premiere times for different regions:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT

Mountain time in the US: 1:00 a.m. MT

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT

England: 7:00 a.m. BST

France: 8:00 a.m. CEST

Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST

Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST

Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST

Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST

India: 12:30 p.m. IST

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST

Is Leo a kids' movie?

While the film is aimed at kids and carries a family-friendly vibe, it transcends traditional definitions of a kids' movie. Adam Sandler, who lends his voice to Leo, infuses the character with humor that appeals to audiences of all ages.

The film's unique premise, revolving around an elderly lizard navigating the challenges of elementary school, offers layers of entertainment suitable for both children and adults.

Who is the cast of Leo on Netflix?

The film features a stellar cast, with Adam Sandler lending his comedic prowess as the voice of Leo. Joining him is Bill Burr, lending his voice to Squirtle, Leo's terrarium-mate turtle.

The ensemble cast includes Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, and an array of talented actors.

This confluence of voices brings to life a diverse cast of characters, each adding to a lively and endearing story.

What is Leo about? Plot explored

At its core, the movie unravels the story of an old lizard, Leo, who experiences a midlife crisis at the ripe age of 74. Stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades alongside his terrarium-mate Squirtle, Leo decides to break free when he learns he has only one year left to live.

His intended escape, however, takes an unexpected turn as he gets entangled in the issues of his nervous kids and must contend with an especially cruel replacement teacher. The video explores themes of friendship, unexpected adventures, and the persevering attitude of accepting life's oddities.

The animated musical comedy set to debut on Netflix boasts a talented team behind its creation. Animated by Australia's Animal Logic, recognized for works like The Lego Movie and DC League of Super-Pets, the studio was acquired by Netflix last year.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer and creator of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel, directs the film alongside directors Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim. This trio, long-time collaborators with Adam Sandler, contributed to SNL's animated TV Funhouse segments in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sandler, Smigel, and Paul Sado collaboratively bring the screenplay to life through Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.

As Leo, the lizard with a heart of gold, takes center stage, audiences worldwide are in for a treat that blends humor, heart, and the timeless appeal of a coming-of-age tale. The animated musical will start streaming on Netflix on November 21, 2023.