Rob Schneider Tour 2023: Venues, dates, tickets, and more 

American comedian and actor Rob Schneider has announced an extensive tour scheduled to kick off this January. The tour will begin on January 20 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will conclude on May 20 in Atlantic City. Schneider will play two consecutive shows at various venues.

Interestingly, on April 29, Rob Schneider will perform at the Rococo Theatre. Tickets for this venue can be purchased directly from the theater on January 13 at 10.00 am PT. As shared by Klin News, the tickets for the venue have been priced at $45 for seats on the third floor and go up to $165 for limited VIP passes.

Tickets for the other venues Rob Schneider will perform at can be purchased from his official website.

Rob Schneider will commence his US tour in Phoenix, United States

Given below are the dates and venues for Rob Schneider’s US tour dates. On a few dates, Rob Schneider will perform two consecutive shows in different time slots.

Jan 20, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Jan 20, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Jan 21, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Jan 21, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Jan 22, 2023 -- Tempe Improv -- Tempe, Az, United States

Jan 26, 2023 -- Visalia Fox Theatre -- Visalia, Ca, United States

Jan 27, 2023 -- The Lancaster Performing Arts Center -- Lancaster, Ca, United States

Jan 28, 2023 -- David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre -- San Diego, Ca, United States (First show at 5.00 pm)

Jan 28, 2023 -- David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre -- San Diego, Ca, United States (Second show at 8.00 pm)

Feb 2, 2023 -- The Wilbur -- Boston, Ma, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Feb 2, 2023 -- The Wilbur -- Boston, Ma, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Feb 3, 2023 -- The Bushnell -- Hartford, Ct, United States

Feb 4, 2023 -- Concord, Nh -- Concord, Nh, United States

Feb 11, 2023 -- The Venue At Horseshoe Casino -- Hammond, In, United States

Feb 16, 2023 -- Huntington, New York, United States

Feb 17, 2023 -- Sherman Theater -- Stroudsburg, Pa, United States

Feb 18, 2023 -- Rivers Casino Philadelphia -- Philadelphia, Pa, United States

Feb 24, 2023 -- Capitol City Comedy Club -- Austin, Tx, United States (First show at 7.30 pm)

Feb 24, 2023 -- Capitol City Comedy Club -- Austin, Tx, United States (Second show at 10.00 pm)

Feb 25, 2023 -- Capitol City Comedy Club -- Austin, Tx, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Feb 25, 2023 -- Capitol City Comedy Club -- Austin, Tx, United States (Second show at 10.00 pm)

Feb 26, 2023 -- Capitol City Comedy Club -- Austin, Tx, United States

Mar 2, 2023 -- Funny Bone Comedy Club -- Perrysburg, Oh, United States

Mar 3, 2023 -- Funny Bone Comedy Club -- Perrysburg, Oh, United States (First show at 7.30 pm)

Mar 3, 2023 -- Funny Bone Comedy Club -- Perrysburg, Oh, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Mar 4, 2023 -- Funny Bone Comedy Club -- Perrysburg, Oh, United States (First show at 7.30 pm)

Mar 4, 2023 -- Funny Bone Comedy Club -- Perrysburg, Oh, United States (Second show at 9.30 pm)

Mar 16, 2023 -- Tempe Improv -- Tempe, Az, United States

Mar 17, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Mar 17, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Mar 18, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Mar 18, 2023 -- Stand Up Live -- Phoenix, Az, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Mar 25, 2023 -- Old National Events Plaza -- Evansville, In, United States

Mar 30, 2023 -- Houston Improv Comedy Club -- Houston, Tx, United States

Mar 31, 2023 -- Houston Improv Comedy Club -- Houston, Tx, United States

Apr 1, 2023 -- Houston Improv Comedy Club -- Houston, Tx, United States

Apr 7, 2023 -- Fremont Theater -- San Luis Obispo, Ca, United States

Apr 13, 2023 -- Columbus Funny Bone -- Columbus, Oh, United States

Apr 14, 2023 -- Columbus Funny Bone -- Columbus, Oh, United States (First show at 7.45 pm)

Apr 14, 2023 -- Columbus Funny Bone -- Columbus, Oh, United States (Second show at 10.15 pm)

Apr 15, 2023 -- Columbus Funny Bone -- Columbus, Oh, United States (First show at 7.00 pm)

Apr 15, 2023 -- Columbus Funny Bone -- Columbus, Oh, United States (Second show at 9.45 pm)

Apr 20, 2023 -- Harris Center -- Folsom, Ca, United States

Apr 21, 2023 -- Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre -- Vacaville, Ca, United States

Apr 22, 2023 -- Fox Theater -- Salinas, Ca, United States

Apr 27, 2023 -- Folly Theater -- Kansas City, Mo, United States

Apr 28, 2023 -- Hoyt Sherman Place -- Des Moines, Ia, United States

May 5, 2023 -- Chicago Improv Comedy Club -- Schaumburg, Il, United States

May 6, 2023 -- Chicago Improv Comedy Club -- Schaumburg, Il, United States

May 7, 2023 -- Chicago Improv Comedy Club -- Schaumburg, Il, United States

May 19, 2023 -- Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center -- Chester, Ny, United States

May 20, 2023 -- Music Box At The Borgata -- Atlantic City, Nj, United States

Rob Schneider is most famously known for his work in the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He was a writer for the show in 1988 and then went on to become a full-time member of SNL.

His most recent Netflix comedy special Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, was released on August 11, 2020. The special takes the audience through Rob Schneider’s family and personal life with hilarious anecdotes. The artist also recently appeared in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy and the recently released Hubie Halloween.

Rob Schneider made his directorial debut in the comedy Big Stan. In 2015 he produced, directed, and starred in a show titled Real Rob, which followed his life and also featured his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda.

Rob Schneider kick-started his career when he was in high school and was a regular guest on local radio. He has starred in various roles in feature films including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalo, and The Benchwarmers among others.

Rob Schneider recently launched his first podcast, See What Happens, which he co-hosts with his wife Patricia Schneider.

